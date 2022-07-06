Hayden Panettiere's Addiction To Opioids & Alcohol Nearly Destroyed Her Relationship With Her Daughter & Wladimir Klitschko: 'I Was On Top Of The World & I Ruined It'

The blonde beauty appeared on various shows, including Remember the Titans, and she was just 15 years old when someone offered her "happy pills" before she would on red carpets. "They were to make me peppy during interviews," she told People. "I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction."

The Nashville alum was still drinking alcohol and taking opioids, but her "saving grace" was that she "couldn't be messy while on set and working."

"But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn't live without," she admitted.