Haley Baylee Looks Unbothered in Plunging Black Mini Dress After Ex Matt Kalil Sues Her Over Jabs About His Manhood: Photo

hayley kall
Source: MEGA;@hayleebaylee/Instagram

Haylee Baylee appears unfazed by the drama surrounding her and her ex-husband, Matt Kalil, as she confidently posed in a plunging mini dress in new photos.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Haley Baylee is proving she’s unbothered by the drama with her ex-husband, Matt Kalil.

The influencer, 33, shared a sultry photo of herself posing in a plunging black mini dress via her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 9.

In the snap, Baylee stuck her tongue out playfully at the camera as she leaned against her bed to snap a mirror selfie, finishing the look with dainty silver jewelry.

Haley Baylee Posed in a Plunging Gown

Photo of Haylee Baylee left little to the imagination in a plunging black dress.
Source: @hayleebaylee/Instagram

Haylee Baylee left little to the imagination in a plunging black dress.

She followed up the snap with a close-up selfie, keeping the same tongue-out expression while captioning the photo, “Hehehehe.”

In another cheeky since-deleted upload, the model shared a video of herself dancing to Taylor Swift's "Shake If Off."

“It’s gonna be alright / ‘Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play / And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate / Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake / I shake it off, I shake it off,” she lip-synched on camera as she danced in a black dress.

Baylee's carefree posts come shortly after it was revealed her ex-husband filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit against her on January 6, claiming she provided “invasive commentary” and drew “unwanted” attention after she made comments about his manhood during a November 2025 livestream. At the time, Baylee claimed the size of his p---- was the "biggest factor" in their divorce.

Haylee Baylee Made Comments About Her Ex Matt Kalil's Manhood

Photo of Haylee Baylee is accused of making negative comments about her ex's manhood.
Source: MEGA

Haylee Baylee is accused of making negative comments about her ex's manhood.

“[This happened] our whole marriage. I was going to try it all — therapists, doctors [and I] looked up lipo-type s---, you know what I mean? That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kind of writes itself,” she said, hinting that their inability to have s-- caused issues throughout their relationship. “It was, like, he’s .01 percent of the population. We tried everything [and it was] impossible unless you’re going to be in tears.”

Matt Kalil Sued His Ex-Wife Haylee Baylee

Photo of Matt Kalil filed a lawsuit against his ex earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Matt Kalil filed a lawsuit against his ex earlier this month.

According to the lawsuit, Kalil has been forced to “endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements.” He sued her for invasion of privacy, alleging Baylee “implied that the size of [Matt’s] genitalia was a primary factor in the parties’ divorce and claimed that sexual intercourse … would leave her ‘in tears,’” according to court documents obtained by a news outlet.

The athlete also claimed his ex was able to “financially benefit from this surge in traffic.” He asked the court for damages “on all causes asserted in the complaint,” with the total amount “exceeding $75,000,” per the outlet.

Haylee Baylee Is 'Shocked' by Ex Matt Kalil's Lawsuit

Photo of Haylee Baylee responded to her ex's lawsuit in a statement.
Source: MEGA

Haylee Baylee responded to her ex's lawsuit in a statement.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model responded to her ex’s lawsuit in a statement, saying, “I am genuinely shocked and incredibly hurt upon receiving the news of this filing. Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience, and I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal.”

She continued, “The truth is in the original livestream. I speak highly of him in multiple ways throughout that conversation.”

