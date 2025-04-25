NEWS Hayley Segar Wants to Make Her onewith Customers Feel 'Confident' in Their Bathing Suits: 'The Most Fulfilling Thing I've Ever Done' Source: Ioana Alexandrescu Hayley Segar exclusively tells OK! about creating onewith.

Hayley Segar came up with the idea for onewith in 2019, when she had a "one-track mind" about bringing the brand to life.

"It took about 2.5 years from the time that I thought of the idea to actually launch it. onewith launched November 2021, and we started going viral shortly thereafter once women caught wind of our problem-solving swim (and the videos we were making about it!). The videos that get millions of views have always been us simply explaining our game-changing swim, and they catch on like wildfire. We even appeared on Shark Tank (and got a rare double deal!) in January 2025," Segar exclusively tells OK!.

It all began when Segar was frustrated with swimwear that didn't dig or squeeze into women's bodies. When Segar was trying on different swimsuits in preparation for her Miami trip in 2019, she said out loud: "I just want a swimsuit that fits me like my favorite seamless undies do."

"That lightbulb moment was just the beginning, I knew that I needed to create this product. I recognized from the moment I came up with the idea that it would not only be a game-changer for me, but for women everywhere," she explains about the concept.

She continues: "onewith is not just another swimwear brand — we’re a category-creator. Our swimsuits solve a deeply felt, long-ignored issue for countless women: swimwear that fits like a dream rather than a battle. Our suits are totally edgeless — a step beyond seamless —designed to fit like a second-skin, the way seamless undies do! We took what makes no-show undies so flattering (raw-cut edges that don’t dig) and made it swimmable. Each piece is made from two layers of bonded swim fabric with an inner grip strip that keeps it secure — no tight seams, no elastic, no digging. Think: second-skin comfort, flattering fits, and total freedom of movement, a product that’s changing how women feel in their own bodies. It’s a product women don’t just want, but one they genuinely need; a completely new feeling in swimwear. We're patent-pending, too!" Ultimately, the brand's mission is to "change swimwear so that women don't feel the need to change themselves."

After 3.5 years of growing the business, onewith has a "loyal customer base," and women "refuse" to wear other swimwear brands after experiencing onewith. She shares, "And for other customers who maybe haven’t rid themselves of all their other swim, we often hear that they know their onewith is always there when they need a swimsuit pick-me-up — something that works with their body, not against it. Having a novel product means we’re always innovating and refining based on real feedback, which we’ve done consistently throughout our time in business."

Though being a founder comes with "UnGoogleable problems," according to Segar, she's managed to navigate tricky situations and make high-stakes decisions.

"The most positive thing has been seeing my original hunch from 2019 validated over and over through a rapidly growing business. The feedback we get — both in numbers and in heartfelt messages — confirms that this isn’t just another product creating noise in a saturated industry. It’s something women genuinely needed and wanted. Hearing from customers who say they finally feel confident in a swimsuit again, that’s what it’s all about. And on a personal note, creating, building and running onewith has been the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done," she raves. It's a heavy responsibility. But it’s a challenge I’ve always been up for. I was built for it."

Segar, who is "really passionate" about body neutrality, as she's been "up and down in weight my entire life," always thought about the same problem when it came to swimwear. "It dug in, it squeezed, and it made me feel awful. Meanwhile, my second-skin seamless underwear always felt better — more flattering, more comfortable. That’s when it clicked: it’s not about your weight or shape. It’s about wearing a garment that actually works with your body. With onewith, I hope I’m empowering people to detach their self-worth from how they look in a swimsuit, and instead experience what it feels like to just feel good in their own skin. We currently offer sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL," she shares.

"Our suits are constructed in a way that allows you to forget about the typical swimsuit experience. That freedom — physical and emotional — is the point. I want women to feel seen and relieved, to feel confident and truly comfortable at the beach, the pool — or even just on their own terms. Because for so many, wearing a swimsuit has been a source of dread. With onewith, I want it to feel like coming home to your own skin," she continues.

As for what the future holds, Segar wants onewith to be a "household name" in five to 10 years — "not just as a swimwear brand, but as something people know exists to help them feel better in their bodies."

"I really admire Spanx in that way: if you don’t love how you feel in a certain dress, you might reach for Spanx to feel a bit more confident and comfortable. I want onewith to hold that same kind of space in swimwear. Don’t love how you feel in a traditional suit? Reach for your onewith; it’s the one that works with your body and helps you feel your best. I want people to have that automatic association. Personally, I hope I’m still creating and building, just with more capacity to mentor and support other women bringing truly original, problem-solving ideas to life," she says. "We’re just getting started — and there’s still so much more to do when it comes to building awareness. So many people still don’t know that a better swimsuit option exists, and that they don’t have to settle for discomfort or insecurity when it comes to swimwear. My goal is to continue amplifying that message and getting onewith into the hands (and onto the bodies) of more people who will love it."

After landing a deal on Shark Tank — which she says was "surreal" — to going "naturally" viral on TikTok, Segar feels grateful that people are having a "real-time connection" with the brand. "That kind of organic resonance is the natural byproduct of creating something that truly fills a white space. It’s been a major propeller for our business and has driven our growth in the most authentic way," she notes.

Additionally, partnering with Mari Pepin, who has also been an organic fan of onewith since the early days, from Bachelor in Paradise, has felt rewarding. "A collab collection with her felt incredibly natural. We approached her about doing it last summer, and we launched the collection this past February. To see her personality infused into custom colorways of our swim that fits like undies — it felt like such a perfect marriage of our product and her persona. Collaborating with someone who truly believes in what we’re doing made the process feel effortless, and the response was wonderful. The love from Bachelor Nation was real! It’s so meaningful when people want to be part of what we’re building," she says.

Source: Ioana Alexandrescu Mari Pepin worked with the brand.