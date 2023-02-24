'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Mari Pepin Says Relationship With Fiancé Kenny Braasch Is 'Surprisingly Easy,' Dishes On Wedding Plans

After leaving Bachelor in Paradise engaged in 2021, Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are happier than ever — and diving into wedding planning!

"It's been surprisingly easy. I feel like a lot of people expect Bachelor relationships to not last very long because when you're filming, it truly feels like a bubble. You're in this love world where everything is rosy, aside from the drama every once in a while. Oftentimes, when you get into the real world, you get to know each other and sometimes the relationships don't last. But for us, it was a really smooth transition and we've been able to stick it out so far. We're looking forward to the rest of our lives together!" the 26-year-old, who celebrated National Margarita Day at the Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind’s Margarita Makeover Takeover in Miami on February 22, exclusively told OK!.