Everything To Know About Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg's Relationship Following Their Split: First Meeting, Engagement and More

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2012: Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg Met for the First Time

Source: MEGA Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg were together for over a decade.

Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg have ended their engagement and broken up after more than a decade together. The exact moment the now-estranged couple first crossed paths remains unclear, though reports said they had already been together for 18 months when they got engaged.

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April 2014: Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg Got Engaged

Source: MEGA They postponed their wedding after discovering she was pregnant with their first child.

The Napoleon Dynamite actress confirmed Rosenberg popped the question to her in a post on her food blog, The Real Girl's Kitchen, in April 2014. "Matt just took me by total surprise and proposed … on April Fool's Day of all days! The moment was genuine and sweet (like him!) and I couldn't wait to say yes!" she wrote. "We are so excited and happy to share our wonderful news with everyone!" Duff also shared the news on Instagram, showing a photo of herself hugging her then-fiancé while showing off her ring. Two months after their engagement, she told People she and Rosenberg were "very different in a lot of ways." "I think really when he became close with my family, and I saw how simpatico everybody was, that's when I was like, 'Okay, so not only do I love him, but they love him too.' And I feel like that's the way it's supposed to be," she shared.

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May 11, 2015: Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg Welcomed Their First Child

Source: @haylieduff/Instagram Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg share two children.

They became first-time parents with the birth of their first child, Ryan Ava Erhard Rosenberg, on May 11, 2015. "What an exciting, love filled couple days! So happy to finally bring home the newest lil member of our family!" she announced on X, formerly Twitter. Haylie and Matt also said in a statement to People, "We are on cloud nine and so happy she is finally here! Thank you to everyone for all of their love, support & well wishes!" A representative added, "Both mom and baby are doing great. Haylie and Matt are thrilled to finally meet their baby girl and become a family of three."

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February 2018: Haylie Duff Opened Up About Future Wedding Plans

Source: @haylieduff/Instagram Haylie Duff is the older sister of Hilary Duff.

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In a 2018 interview with a magazine, the 7th Heaven alum spoke candidly about her and her entrepreneur partner's decision to postpone the nuptials. "We talk about it and think, 'Maybe now we're ready to do it' and then life happens and toddler happens," said Haylie. "We feel married already and it hasn't become something that both of us are gung-ho about. Maybe after the craziness of a new baby dies down we'll be ready to talk about it again."

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June 2018: Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg's Second Child Was Born

Source: @haylieduff/Instagram Haylie Duff once opened up about being a working mom-of-two.

Haylie gave birth to her second daughter, Lulu Gray Rosenberg, on June 5, 2018. "She arrived June 5th, and brought all her magic with her!" she revealed on Instagram. "Ryan is the happiest big sister & we are finally a family of 4! Meet our littlest one... Lulu Gray Rosenberg!" According to the food blogger, she couldn't have been happier to have two children. "Truthfully, we really wanted another girl," Haylie disclosed in a 2018 interview. "Ryan could have that bond of sisters." She shared insights about being a working mom in a separate interview with Morning Honey. "I am still trying to figure it out. I fly by the seat of my pants most days, trying to make sure that I am there for much of my kids' activities and things like that," she said. "I try to outsource — I try to have a lot of help." She continued, "My kids are always going to come before work stuff. If I ever have the choice between going and doing something that is a volunteer thing for my kids' school or something, my work stuff is just always going to be pushed back because of it and that is probably not always the smartest thing, but I have that mom guilt that I think most moms have."

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May 2021: Haylie Duff Said They Feel 'Married in a Lot of Ways'

Source: @haylieduff/Instagram She said they were not in a rush to tie the knot.

Haylie revealed her eldest child asked her when she and Matt would get married. "We feel married in a lot of ways," she told Page Six, explaining, "I mean, we couldn't be more married if we tried. We've got two kids and couldn't be more married if we tried, but I think both of us envisioned doing it in Texas, and so now that we're here, the conversations are happening a little more often than they were before."

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April 2026: Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg Split

Source: @haylieduff/Instagram Haylie Duff said she and Matt Rosenberg 'are very different in a lot of ways.'