Haylie Duff Reveals Her Family Is Settled in Texas After Moving From L.A.: 'We Have a Normal Life'

During the pandemic, Haylie Duff and her partner, Matt Rosenberg, moved to Austin, Texas, with their two little girls, Ryan and Lulu, and she finally feels settled after all this time.

"We get to have a really normal life here, and my kids play a lot of sports. We always planned to move back to Texas. We always wanted to raise our kids here once they went into middle school or high school, and then when the pandemic happened, it was Matt who said, 'Let's go now.' I was like, 'Are we really doing this? It feels scary.' I went out of L.A. kicking and screaming because we had wonderful friends there and we were happy there," the 38-year-old, who teamed up with Keebler for their first-ever “Magic Is Here” campaign to help bring magic moments to families this summer, exclusively tells OK!.