Haylie Duff Reveals Her Family Is Settled in Texas After Moving From L.A.: 'We Have a Normal Life'
During the pandemic, Haylie Duff and her partner, Matt Rosenberg, moved to Austin, Texas, with their two little girls, Ryan and Lulu, and she finally feels settled after all this time.
"We get to have a really normal life here, and my kids play a lot of sports. We always planned to move back to Texas. We always wanted to raise our kids here once they went into middle school or high school, and then when the pandemic happened, it was Matt who said, 'Let's go now.' I was like, 'Are we really doing this? It feels scary.' I went out of L.A. kicking and screaming because we had wonderful friends there and we were happy there," the 38-year-old, who teamed up with Keebler for their first-ever “Magic Is Here” campaign to help bring magic moments to families this summer, exclusively tells OK!.
The foursome now feel like they've found "a really great life" in the Lone Star State. "We have great friends, and our quality of life here is really fantastic," she says. "There's a lot of nature around us. We can go to the lake. We love to go to Barton Springs, which is beautiful. It's these kinds of experiences where we can explore, which we probably wouldn't be doing if we still lived in L.A. It's different. It's not that it is better, it's just different."
The kids at her daughter's school have an idea of what the actress does for a living, but "they don't really care," she quips. "It's more like they know me as Mrs. Rosenberg, Ryan's mom, who volunteers at the library and drives the carpool. It's pretty normal."
Since the duo relocated, they no longer have a nanny, so the cooking guru tries to reach out to her brood whenever possible. "My mother-in-law lives really close to us, and she is so amazing," she gushes. "I'm so thankful for her. Right now, the kids are at her house having a sleepover for two nights. I reach out when I need a break or help. I think you have to speak up when it's feeling overwhelming — that's been a good lesson I've learned. As we get busier and busier, I haven't always wanted to ask for help when I need it, and I do now. Matt and I share a lot of responsibilities, including the activity drop-offs and school pickups. It takes a village to accomplish everything! I have a good mom tribe here, too."
In the meantime, Duff is gearing up for a busy summer, as she is trying to squeeze in directing a movie while Ryan, whose off to sleepaway camp for the first time, isn't home.
"We're trying to keep things easy. We're trying to spend a lot of time in the pool. We're just letting them be kids and ride their bikes and scooters and chilling this summer," she says, noting that Lulu is only going to day camp right now.
Since the singer is all about spending moments with her tots, it was a no-brainer she teamed up with Keebler for their first-ever “Magic Is Here” campaign to help bring magic moments to families this summer.
"As soon as I heard about this campaign and what they were doing, I was so excited to be a part of it because it really speaks to who I am as a mom and as a parent in general and what I am constantly trying to do with my kids. I'm always looking for little moments to make special for them and ways to create special memories for them," she says. "Not big over the top things, but we put food coloring in our pancakes this morning. Just small things that my girls can grow up and be like, 'Hey, when we were little, our mom used to do this.' It's just ways to create those moments they'll remember forever."
"I feel like parents will respond to this, and they're giving away up to $100,000, which can do so much for families. It's so amazing. And on top of that, there's amazing grand prizes. They also have this Magic Idea Generator on their website. Sometimes I struggle with coming up with things to do with my family, so you can go on the website and click right through. You can make a time capsule or go on a nature walk," she adds.
For more information on the sweepstakes rules, please visit KeeblerMagic.com.