Which 'Heated Rivalry' Stars Are — And Aren't — Returning for Season 2? Here's What to Know About the Cast So Far

Some cast members may have already played their final game on 'Heated Rivalry.'

The rivalry is far from over in Heated Rivalry — and so is the romance!

Following the success of its six-episode first season, the hit hockey romance series is gearing up to further explore Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov's fiery relationship once again. Renewed in December 2025, the series' second season is expected to premiere in spring 2027.

But while the love story is set to continue, some familiar faces may be hanging up their skates as the series prepares to introduce new characters.

Scroll down to find out which Heated Rivalry stars are returning for Season 2 — and who may be sitting this one out.