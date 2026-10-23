or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > HBO Max
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Which 'Heated Rivalry' Stars Are — And Aren't — Returning for Season 2? Here's What to Know About the Cast So Far

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

Some cast members may have already played their final game on 'Heated Rivalry.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The rivalry is far from over in Heated Rivalry — and so is the romance!

Following the success of its six-episode first season, the hit hockey romance series is gearing up to further explore Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov's fiery relationship once again. Renewed in December 2025, the series' second season is expected to premiere in spring 2027.

But while the love story is set to continue, some familiar faces may be hanging up their skates as the series prepares to introduce new characters.

Scroll down to find out which Heated Rivalry stars are returning for Season 2 — and who may be sitting this one out.

Article continues below advertisement

Connor Storrie

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

'Heated Rivalry' Season 2 is scheduled to air in the spring of 2027.

Continuing his character's romance with Shane Hollander, Connor Storrie will reprise his role as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry Season 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Hudson Williams

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

Not all 'Heated Rivalry' cast members are expected to return for Season 2.

Like Storrie, Hudson Williams is confirmed to return as Shane Hollander in the series' second season.

Article continues below advertisement

François Arnaud

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

'Heated Rivalry' Season 2 will adapt Rachel Reid's 'The Long Game.'

François Arnaud will be back as Scott Hunter, who plays a significant role in Rachel Reid's The Long Game.

Article continues below advertisement

Robbie G.K.

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

'The Long Game' is the sixth book in Rachel Reid's 'Game Changers' series.

Joining the cast is Robbie G.K., who will return as Kip Grady for Season 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Walsh

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

The first season of 'Heated Rivalry' consists of six episodes.

Dylan Walsh himself confirmed his return as Shane's father, David Hollander, for the next installment.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Chang

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

'Heated Rivalry' was released in November 2025.

Christina Chang is expected to return as Shane's mom, Yuna Hollander, in Heated Rivalry Season 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Sophie Nélisse

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

'Heated Rivalry' was officially greenlit for a second season in December 2025.

Heated Rivalry Season 2 cast may include Sophie Nélisse again after playing Rose Landry in the sports romance series.

Article continues below advertisement

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

The upcoming installment will further explore Shane and Ilya's relationship.

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova is among the original stars likely to rejoin the cast, reprising her role in the series as Svetlana Vetrova.

MORE ON:
HBO Max

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Callan Potter

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: MEGA

Jacob Tierney is returning as showrunner.

Callan Potter could make another appearance as his Heated Rivalry character, Hayden Pike, in the upcoming season.

Article continues below advertisement

Benjamin Roy

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: @simplyzenben/Instagram

Jacob Tierney wrote and directed all six episodes of 'Heated Rivalry' Season 1.

Benjamin Roy may return as Shane's friend JJ Dagenais since his character also has a notable role in The Long Game.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamilla Kowal

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: @kamillakowal/Instagram

'Heated Rivalry' is streaming on HBO Max.

As Jackie Pike appears in The Long Game, fans can expect to see Kamilla Kowal again in the franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

Slavic Rogozine

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: @slavicrogozine/Instagram

The series originally debuted on Crave.

Slavic Rogozine, who played Ilya's brother, Alexei Rozanov, is unlikely to appear in Heated Rivalry Season 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Yaroslav Poverlo

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

'Heated Rivalry' Season 2 will also welcome new cast members.

Heated Rivalry Season 2 cast will also not include Yaroslav Poverlo, who played Ilya's father, Grigori Rozanov.

Article continues below advertisement

Kolton Stewart

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

'Heated Rivalry' Season 2 will introduce characters from Rachel Reid's book.

As Carter Vaugn does not appear in The Long Game, Kolton Stewart is left off the cast list for Heated Rivalry Season 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Franco Lo Presti

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: MEGA

'Heated Rivalry' has added six new stars to the cast so far.

After playing Ilya's Boston Raiders teammate Cliff Marleau, Franco Lo Presti is not included in the sequel.

Article continues below advertisement

Nadine Bhabha

heated rivalry season cast who are arent returning
Source: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

The hit series is based on the 'Game Changers' series.

Nadine Bhabha, who played Kip's friend Elena Rygg, is also unlikely to reprise her role in the next installment.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.