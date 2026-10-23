Which 'Heated Rivalry' Stars Are — And Aren't — Returning for Season 2? Here's What to Know About the Cast So Far
Oct. 23 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
The rivalry is far from over in Heated Rivalry — and so is the romance!
Following the success of its six-episode first season, the hit hockey romance series is gearing up to further explore Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov's fiery relationship once again. Renewed in December 2025, the series' second season is expected to premiere in spring 2027.
But while the love story is set to continue, some familiar faces may be hanging up their skates as the series prepares to introduce new characters.
Scroll down to find out which Heated Rivalry stars are returning for Season 2 — and who may be sitting this one out.
Connor Storrie
Continuing his character's romance with Shane Hollander, Connor Storrie will reprise his role as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry Season 2.
Hudson Williams
Like Storrie, Hudson Williams is confirmed to return as Shane Hollander in the series' second season.
François Arnaud
François Arnaud will be back as Scott Hunter, who plays a significant role in Rachel Reid's The Long Game.
Robbie G.K.
Joining the cast is Robbie G.K., who will return as Kip Grady for Season 2.
Dylan Walsh
Dylan Walsh himself confirmed his return as Shane's father, David Hollander, for the next installment.
Christina Chang
Christina Chang is expected to return as Shane's mom, Yuna Hollander, in Heated Rivalry Season 2.
Sophie Nélisse
Heated Rivalry Season 2 cast may include Sophie Nélisse again after playing Rose Landry in the sports romance series.
Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova
Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova is among the original stars likely to rejoin the cast, reprising her role in the series as Svetlana Vetrova.
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Callan Potter
Callan Potter could make another appearance as his Heated Rivalry character, Hayden Pike, in the upcoming season.
Benjamin Roy
Benjamin Roy may return as Shane's friend JJ Dagenais since his character also has a notable role in The Long Game.
Kamilla Kowal
As Jackie Pike appears in The Long Game, fans can expect to see Kamilla Kowal again in the franchise.
Slavic Rogozine
Slavic Rogozine, who played Ilya's brother, Alexei Rozanov, is unlikely to appear in Heated Rivalry Season 2.
Yaroslav Poverlo
Heated Rivalry Season 2 cast will also not include Yaroslav Poverlo, who played Ilya's father, Grigori Rozanov.
Kolton Stewart
As Carter Vaugn does not appear in The Long Game, Kolton Stewart is left off the cast list for Heated Rivalry Season 2.
Franco Lo Presti
After playing Ilya's Boston Raiders teammate Cliff Marleau, Franco Lo Presti is not included in the sequel.
Nadine Bhabha
Nadine Bhabha, who played Kip's friend Elena Rygg, is also unlikely to reprise her role in the next installment.