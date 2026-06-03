'Heated Rivalry' Stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie Under Fire After Snubbing Variety’s 'Actors on Actors' Series: 'That’s Raising Eyebrows'

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Are the stars of Heated Rivalry getting ahead of themselves following their overnight fame? According to a Wednesday, June 3, report from gossip columnist Rob Shuter, Connor Storrie, 26, and Hudson Williams, 25, may be letting the clout get to their heads. The duo reportedly sparked concerns after they skipped out on Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

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Source: MEGA Hudson Williams admitted it's 'not easy having paparazzi.'

“A year ago, they would have done anything for that invitation,” an industry source told Shuter. “Now they’re acting like they’re too big for it.” Another insider added, “There’s a feeling that they see themselves as A-listers already. The problem is they’re not there yet.” Williams and Storrie are allegedly prioritizing opportunities with significant pay rather than Hollywood visibility. “Everything seems to be about paid appearances now,” another source claimed. “That’s raising eyebrows.”

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Hudson Williams Gets Vulnerable About Being a Celebrity

Source: Evan Ross Katz/YouTube Hudson Williams guest-starred on Evan Ross Katz's podcast.

During the January 20 episode of Evan Ross Katz's "Shut Up Evan" podcast, Williams opened up about what it’s been like navigating life as a new celebrity. “It’s not easy having paparazzi; people constantly go, ‘Sign this, do this, do this,’” he disclosed. “It’s a very fortunate position, so I’m trying to slap myself whenever I complain. But that doesn't change the fact it’s really difficult." The actor added, “It’s a different existence now, not based on worth or quality of human, but it’s a different life. When you see this people, when you see the Beatles, when you see BTS, there’s an element of, ‘That’s not another human. That’s a celebrity,’ which exists in this weird definition that is very abstract that you can hear them talk about, but you don’t necessarily…I thought I could empathize with it, but I couldn’t fully feel what they were going through until now. Now, it’s just brought this wave of sympathy.”

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When Did 'Heated Rivalry' Come Out?

Source: MEGA Connor Storrie stars alongside Hudson Williams in 'Heated Rivalry.'

Heated Rivalry debuted on HBO Max in November 2025 to rave reviews. Since its groundbreaking success, Williams and Storrie have attended several A-list events, including the Met Gala, and made several late-night talk show appearances. That said, the 25-year-old finds fame to be “exhausting.”

Hudson Williams Calls Fame 'Exhausting'

Source: MEGA Hudson Williams lamented losing a sense of privacy.