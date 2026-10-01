Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams Says Seven Cornell Fraternity Members Should Be Arrested

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Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams called for the arrest of seven men named in a civil lawsuit involving an alleged s----- assault case at Cornell University. Williams shared photos of the men on his Instagram Stories on September 29 and wrote, "Arrest them. F--- them and f--- Cornell too." These seven men include Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris and Scott Kretzschmar.

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Hudson Williams Spoke Out About the Cornell Case

Source: MEGA Hudson Williams shared his reaction to the Cornell University case on Instagram Stories.

The All I Need for Christmas actor spoke out after the seven former Chi Phi fraternity members were named in a civil lawsuit filed on September 16 for drugging and assaulting a former Cornell student. However, the Yaga star received plenty of support after speaking out about the case, with fans on Reddit thanking the young Canadian actor for using his platform to address the issue. Some fans also pointed out that he is among the few Hollywood actors willing to speak publicly about the case as he continues to build his career in the industry. One user wrote, "He seems so genuine and thoughtful. I love that he posted this." Another person said, "It's crazy that he's one of the few famous men speaking out about this, and he's not even that established yet. Watched the VMAs and not a single statement about this, let alone anything important? From artists???"

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The Cornell Fraternity Case Returned To The Spotlight

Source: @CORNELL UNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK Cornell University's seven former Chi Phi fraternity members were named in a civil lawsuit involving the s----- assault case.

The lawsuit centers on an alleged s----- assault at the fraternity house that took place on the night of 19th October 2024. The woman, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, was 20 at the time. Doe then reported the alleged attack to campus police several weeks later, in November 2024. The renewed attention followed a decision by the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office to reexamine the criminal investigation on September 28, 2026, and present the evidence to a grand jury.

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Source: @CORNELL UNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK The Cornell University's case returned to the spotlight after decision by Tompkins County District revisits it.

Cornell also faced scrutiny over its handling of the case after the lawsuit was filed. The university expelled two of the seven men, while the other five received lesser disciplinary measures, including temporary suspensions and essay-writing assignments. In an earlier public statement, Cornell said its campus police department was investigating the allegations and that it had suspended the Chi Phi fraternity chapter along with several students. No criminal charges had been filed against the seven men as of October 1. Lawyers for some of the men denied the allegations, saying their clients did not take part in any assault or s----- abuse.

Activist & Celebrities Also Reacted to The Allegations