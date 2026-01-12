'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Cracks NSFW Joke During Gayle King Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Hudson Williams kept things cheeky while chatting with Gayle King on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes. The Heated Rivalry actor raised eyebrows during his interview as he reacted to the excitement surrounding his appearance alongside costar Connor Storrie at the W magazine Golden Globes party on Saturday night, January 11.

Article continues below advertisement

“The buzz the whole night, and I’m not exaggerating, was, ‘They’re coming! They’re coming! They’re coming!'” King said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @CBS Mornings/YouTube Hudson Williams made NSFW jokes on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Williams didn’t miss a beat, firing back with a playful response: “Yeah, we do that a lot,” clearly nodding to his and Storrie’s much-discussed s-- scenes in the TV series. Things only got steamier when King pulled out a calendar featuring different photos of Williams and Storrie for each month. She quickly clarified, “We didn’t put this together by the way, it’s a bona fide calendar.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @CBS Mornings/Youtube

Article continues below advertisement

Williams leaned into the moment, joking, “It’s bone … it’s easy, it’s low-hanging fruit.” King laughed as she flipped through the pages, while Williams doubled down on the humor. “It’s hot,” Williams said of the calendar. “I’m turned on.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @CBS Mornings/Youtube Gayle King laughed through the steamy interview.

Article continues below advertisement

The NSFW banter continued when King shifted gears and asked about a powerful storyline in Heated Rivalry, where a character comes out publicly. She pressed Williams on what message he hopes viewers take away. “That it’s joyous, that it can be joyous, and it shouldn’t be in the closet or in the shadows,” he said. “It should be celebrated. It should be on the f------- metaphorical ice.”

Article continues below advertisement

Heated Rivalry, which premiered in November 2025, follows the growing romantic relationship between two male hockey players navigating love in a traditionally masculine world. Williams turned heads at the Globes in a white Giorgio Armani suit jacket worn open at the chest, skipping a shirt and tie to spotlight a gold serpent necklace.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie presented an award together.

Article continues below advertisement

The bold accessory was partly inspired by Williams’ own snake tattoo. “He has a keen liking of them, so it seemed to be a natural fit,” stylist Anastasia Walker, who dressed him for the event, told Variety.

Article continues below advertisement

Storrie, meanwhile, opted for a sleek black suit and tie, accented with silver details. The pair later took the stage together to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series. “It's a little nerve-wracking here being at our very first Golden Globes,” Storrie said, pretending to panic as Williams stood beside him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @CBS Mornings/YouTube The actor discussed 'Heated Rivalry' and its impact during an interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Williams offered some tongue-in-cheek advice, suggesting his costar imagine everyone in the audience in their underwear. “Just take a deep breath and picture everyone in the audience… You know," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams from #HeatedRivalry take the stage and present at the #GoldenGlobes2026 pic.twitter.com/4Rjyw51dyY — 𝙲𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚖𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚝 (@CinemaBurst) January 12, 2026 Source: Golden Globes

Article continues below advertisement

Storrie quickly fired back with a callback to their many NSFW moments on screen, saying, “I don't really know if that works, considering everyone's seen us… You know.” “You think everyone in the audience has seen Heated Rivalry?” Williams asked, prompting loud applause from the crowd.