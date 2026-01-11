or
2026 Golden Globe Awards: Brittany Snow, Gayle King and Dylan Efron Shine on the Red Carpet — Photos

golden globes red carpet pp
Source: MEGA
Jan. 11 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Awards show season is officially in full swing!

On Sunday, January 11, the biggest stars in television and movies flocked to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., for the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Just like last year, comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting the show.

Scroll down to see your favorite celebrities on the red carpet.

Brittany Snow

goldenglobesbrittanysnow
Source: MEGA

Brittany Snow looked gorgeous in strapless, floor-length white gown that featured a textured hemline.

Elle Fanning

ellefanningxblurredpad
Source: CBS

Elle Fanning donned a sparkling silver gown that featured a plunging neckline.

Nikki Glaser

nikkiglaserxblurredpad
Source: CBS

Tonight's host was all smiles as she looked flawless in a gorgeous baby pink dress.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie

davefrancoalisonbriexblurredpad
Source: CBS

Dave Franco and wife Alison Brie matched in black.

Glen Powell

glenpowellxblurredpad
Source: CBS

Nominee Glen Powell looked suave in a black and navy suit.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

golden globes nickjonaspriyankachopra
Source: CBS

Nick Jonas rocked a bow tie with his suit while wife Priyanka Chopra stunned in strapless shiny dress.

Jennifer Garner

golden globes jennifergarner
Source: CBS

Jennifer Garner debuted a new lighter hair color while walking the carpet solo in black gown.

Alicia Silverstone

golden globes aliciasilverstone
Source: CBS

Clueless lead Alicia Silverstone brought the drama in a red strapless gown.

Amanda Kloots

goldenglobes amandakloots
Source: MEGA

Amanda Kloots wowed in a black backless gown.

Justine Lupe

justinelupexblurredpad
Source: MEGA

Nobody Wants This star Justin Lupe dazzled in a strapless beige frock that featured rows of fringe.

Derek Hough

golden globesderekhough
Source: MEGA

Dancing With the Stars' Derek Hough looked dapper in his suit — but since his Hayley Erbert just gave birth to their first child together on December 29, he attended the show solo.

Gayle King

goldenglobes gayleking
Source: MEGA

CBS journalist Gayle King kept it classic in a beige beaded dress.

Dylan Efron

golden globes dylanefron
Source: MEGA

The Traitors fan-favorite Dylan Efron looked handsome in a light blue shirt he wore underneath his black suit.

More to come...

