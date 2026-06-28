Heather Graham, 56, Flaunts Her Stunning Physique in Tiny White Bikini During Luxe France Beach Vacation: Photos

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Heather Graham looked simply ageless in her latest Instagram dump. The 56-year-old actress put her toned physique on display during her vacation to the South of France.

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Heather Graham Flew to France to Begin Work on 'The White Lotus'

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram Heather Graham showed off her bikini body during a luxury French getaway with her friends.

Graham is currently filming season four of HBO's The White Lotus in the French Riviera and she shared a slew of steamy photos from her excursions. “Flew to the South of France to work on @thewhitelotus and turned it into a vacation with @mcivetta @ninabergman @debrajfisher ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ The beach is so beautiful at Cap d’Ail," she captioned the social media gallery.

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Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram Heather Graham put her fit physique on display at the beach.

She added: “It was fun to see @theywillkillyoumovie debut at #1 on @hbo and Flowers in the Attic trending at #2 on @netflix 🎉Also I ate this delicious truffle gnocchi.😍 Sending summer love 💕 #cannes #capdail🇫🇷 #summer.” The Hangover star stunned in a white bikini that showed off much of her chest in one snap, where she also rocked large brown sunglasses as she rested underneath an umbrella on the beach.

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Heather Graham Opened Up About Her Youthful Appearance Earlier This Year

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram Heather Graham flew out to France with boyfriend Michele Civetta.

In another snapshot, she smiled as she sat on a beach blanket while the sun shined above her. Other shots had her hanging out with friends as they ate tasty pasta lunches and took in the warm European weather. Her boyfriend, Italian director Michele Civetta, also made a cameo appearance in her Instagram carousel. The Boogie Nights actress then dropped screenshots of her movies They Will Kill You and Flowers in the Attic scoring the top slots on their respective streaming sites over the weekend. Graham opened up to Us Weekly back in March about how she stays looking young and fresh at the age of 56, attributing her appearance to "being in nature," eating good food and exercising,

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram Heather Graham revealed earlier this year she tried Botox.