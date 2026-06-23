Heather Graham, 56, Shows Off Her Ageless Physique in Skimpy White Bikini on Glamorous Italian Vacation: Watch

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Heather Graham showed off her ageless, toned figure in a skimpy white bikini for a sultry new Instagram post. In the Monday, June 22, video, the actress swished her feet from the edge of a crystal blue pool while in Tuscany, Italy. She accessorized her sultry swimsuit with large, round sunglasses, perfectly coiffed blonde hair and rosy pink lipstick. "Sending love from Tuscany," she wrote in the video's caption.

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Source: @imheathergraham/instagram Heather Graham posed in oversized sunglasses and a white bikini on her Tuscan vacation.

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Who Is Heather Graham Dating?

View this post on Instagram Source: @ImHeatherGraham/Instagram Heather Graham showed off her ageless physique.

The video, according to Graham's caption, was taken by her new Italian beau, Michele Civetta. The Italian film director was first linked to Graham earlier this year. They attended the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia together in January 2026. Graham made their relationship Instagram official in March, showing off her charming 50-year-old boyfriend in a series of snaps from their vacation in Tulum, Mexico. "Grateful that [Michele Civetta] came to hang out," she wrote in the caption. "It was so fun swimming, lying on the beach and dancing with you."

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Source: MEGA Heather Graham received dozens of comments praising her figure.

Commenters were obsessed with Graham's effortless summer Italian style, chiming in to praise the 56-year-old's ageless look. "Cutest gal in a swimsuit! Ciao!" one commenter wrote, while another said, "There’s our Tuscany girl." "She’s still a hottie," declared a third fan.

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What Is Heather Graham Doing Now?

Source: MEGA Heather Graham was announced as an addition to 'White Lotus' Season 4.

In March 2026, Deadline announced Graham was joining the cast of Season 4 of the hit HBO show The White Lotus. The newest season will follow vacationers at the White Lotus resort in France, adding to the glamorous list of destinations where the drama has taken place. Past locations included Italy, Thailand and Hawaii. The Hangover actress shared the news of her exciting new role on social media, though details about her character are still under wraps. "Thanks, Mike White for adding me to the Season Four cast of The White Lotus," she wrote. "Excited to work with you! France in the summer."

Source: MEGA Heather Graham will appear in the newest season of 'White Lotus' in 2027.