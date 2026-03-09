'Grateful' Heather Graham, 56, Stuns in String Bikini as She Cuddles Up to Boyfriend on Mexican Getaway: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Heather Graham soaked up the sunshine — and shared plenty of gratitude — during a relaxing getaway in Tulum, Mexico. The 56-year-old actress posted a series of beachy photos from a yoga retreat in the tropical destination. In the snapshots, she showed off her toned physique in several string bikinis while enjoying the ocean, spending time with friends and cuddling up to her boyfriend, Michele Civetta.



Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram Heather Graham shared photos from a trip to Tulum.



One standout photo shows Graham confidently walking through shallow turquoise water in a white bikini. She completed the look with a wide-brim straw hat and oversized sunglasses while smiling toward the camera. Other photos captured the Boogie Nights star lounging on the sand and snapping playful selfies with her Italian filmmaker boyfriend, 49. In one sweet moment, Civetta wrapped his arm around her as they relaxed together under the bright Mexican sun.



Graham also shared another beach scene in a red bikini, posing in front of crashing waves as she took in the beautiful coastal views. Alongside the photos, the actress reflected on the peaceful retreat and the friends who joined her on the trip.



Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram The actress wore several string bikinis during the getaway.



“So grateful I got to go on a yoga retreat with the amazing @soukofrima_ and @mjmasala in beautiful Tulum,” she wrote in the post's caption. “It was great spending time with @theofficialsuperstar @vhopeful and @susanna.p.campbell.” She also celebrated a friend’s impressive yoga skills, adding, “Yay Molly for the bad a-- handstand!”



Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram The star also spent time with her boyfriend, Michele Civetta.



Beyond yoga and meditation, Graham shared that the trip included plenty of fun activities by the beach, including swimming, dancing and enjoying local cuisine. “Grateful that @mcivetta came to hang out. It was so fun swimming, laying on the beach and dancing with you,” she added. The actress also praised several popular restaurants in the area, including Arca and Hartwood, calling the food “incredible.”



Before her relationship with Civetta, Graham was publicly linked to real estate investor John de Neufville, whom she reportedly began dating in 2022. During an April 2023 interview with People, Graham shared that she prefers dating someone who isn’t part of the entertainment industry.



Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram Heather Graham said she felt grateful for the yoga retreat.



"Of course, you want someone to understand your crazy schedule, which is different than a normal job, but I like dating someone who's not in the business," she said. "It puts it in perspective. Sometimes your job becomes so important to you, and then you realize there's so many other things in life that are happening. It's not all about the movie business."