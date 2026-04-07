Heather Graham Admits Harvey Weinstein Going to Jail Was 'Satisfying' After Producer Allegedly Encouraged Her to Sleep With Him for Movie Roles
April 7 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Heather Graham is overjoyed that Harvey Weinstein is behind bars after their alleged incident.
In the Tuesday, April 7, episode of the “Dinner's on Me” podcast, the actress, 56, revealed what it was like finding out the producer went to jail.
Graham previously claimed Weinstein implied she could sleep with him in order to secure movie roles in the early 2000s.
“I mean that moment in time was such a, as a woman, it was a very cool moment where so many women were coming forward with stories. It feels like, I mean, I'm sure I wasn't the first woman in the history of life to have stuff like that happen,” she said of Weinstein’s March 2020 sentencing to 23 years in prison. “I just think this has happened to women through the centuries, and a lot of times, no one ever gets to complain about it. Nothing ever gets done about it. So I think at least people started talking about it, which I think is amazing. And it's cool. He ended up in jail.”
Graham went as far as to claim Weinstein's sentence was “the most satisfying news” she’s ever read.
“Sometimes, it feels like rich and powerful people get away with things and when they don't, it's so satisfying to see justice being served,” she emphasized. “So I think it was a great moment in that a lot of people came forward with sexual abuse stories and that people felt empowered.”
- Heather Graham Jokes Her Secret to Hollywood Success Was Never Visiting Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Island
- Harvey Weinstein Insists He Only 'Made a Pass' at Gwyneth Paltrow as He Complains About His Conviction in Angry Prison Interview: Watch
- Salma Hayek Questions Why She 'Didn't Have The Courage' To Speak Up About Harvey Weinstein Sooner
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The 56-year-old expressed gratitude that no physical foul play was involved, nor was she “attacked” by Weinstein.
“I think our culture could evolve past the point of feeling like victims of sexual abuse or survivors can’t talk about it, you know?” she considered. “Because I think that's how people deal with the consequences of their actions instead of just acting like, ‘Oh, I should feel bad about myself 'cause this person's horrible.’ So I think it's really good that more people are feeling empowered to speak out about stuff like that.”
Heather Graham Believes People Are Still 'Getting Away With' Abuse
Graham believes not all s-- offenders are facing the consequences they should.
"I think the really horrible, abusive people are probably still doing it and getting away with it,” she replied. “There are still people, obviously, we both could think of, people that are still doing it and getting away with it. But I do feel like the conversation has been open, so now, more people are open to talking about it. Whereas, I think in the past, you had to be super ballsy to even bring it up at all.”