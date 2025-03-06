or
Heather Graham Fans Rave Over Her Impressive Bikini Body After Actress, 55, Shares Vacation Photos: 'You Look Amazing!'

Two photos of Heather Graham
Source: @imheathergraham/instagram

Heather Graham recently went to Tulum for a yoga retreat.

By:

March 6 2025, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Heather Graham showed off her killer body after embarking on a retreat to Mexico with friends.

The actress, 55, shared a multitude of photos from her trip on social media, which pictured her in several bikinis throughout her stay.

heather graham bikini body vacation photos
Source: @imheathergraham/instagram

Heather Graham showed off her killer bikini body while on a yoga retreat.

"Grateful I got to go on a yoga retreat in Tulum with @soukofrima_ and @mjmasala @souk.studio. Thanks @vhopeful for going with me. ❤️🧘🏼‍♀️🧘🏻‍♀️," she captioned the upload. "On the way there I stopped in Sarasota to screen Chosen Family as part of a program to teach kids about filmmaking. 🎥❤️."

Graham rocked a brown string bikini in one image while wearing a baby blue two-piece for a selfie near the ocean.

heather graham bikini body vacation photos
Source: @imheathergraham/instagram

The star rocked a few different bathing suits while in Tulum.

The star also stunned in a red bikini, which she paired with a straw hat and sunglasses while relaxing with a friend and sitting on the sand.

Graham additionally posted some shots from their peaceful yoga sessions.

Fans couldn't get over how great the actress looked, with one writing in the comments section, "BABE ALERT 😍😍😍😍."

"Absolutely beautiful 😍🔥," declared a second supporter, while a third wrote, "You look amazing! 😍."

"Mercedes Lane still killing it 🔥," a fourth admirer said, referring to her character from the 1988 flick License to Drive.

The Hollywood beauty achieved her killer figure through pilates, dancing and yoga, the latter of which she's become "obsessed" with.

heather graham bikini body vacation photos
Source: @imheathergraham/instagram

The actress' fans raved over her youthful looks via social media.

The star also sticks to a clean diet, spilling to Refinery29 years ago, "I've become one of those annoying people who’s like, 'I’m not gonna eat white flour and I’m not gonna eat sugar.' I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better. And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

heather graham bikini body vacation photos
Source: @imheathergraham/instagram

Graham stays in shape via pilates, yoga and a clean diet.

Nonetheless, Graham said she can be "slightly hypocritical" since one of her go-to dishes to cook is beer-can chicken.

"It’s got a paste on it that’s made of salt, pepper, and brown sugar. But that’s really one of the best things I’m making right now," she shared at the time. "I’m also making sweet potato fries, but I make baked wedge fries so they’re healthier."

"I make a really good salad with kale, chopped raw brussel sprouts, and toasted almonds," she continued. "Everyone’s into kale. It does make you feel healthy."

