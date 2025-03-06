Heather Graham Fans Rave Over Her Impressive Bikini Body After Actress, 55, Shares Vacation Photos: 'You Look Amazing!'
Heather Graham showed off her killer body after embarking on a retreat to Mexico with friends.
The actress, 55, shared a multitude of photos from her trip on social media, which pictured her in several bikinis throughout her stay.
"Grateful I got to go on a yoga retreat in Tulum with @soukofrima_ and @mjmasala @souk.studio. Thanks @vhopeful for going with me. ❤️🧘🏼♀️🧘🏻♀️," she captioned the upload. "On the way there I stopped in Sarasota to screen Chosen Family as part of a program to teach kids about filmmaking. 🎥❤️."
Graham rocked a brown string bikini in one image while wearing a baby blue two-piece for a selfie near the ocean.
The star also stunned in a red bikini, which she paired with a straw hat and sunglasses while relaxing with a friend and sitting on the sand.
Graham additionally posted some shots from their peaceful yoga sessions.
Fans couldn't get over how great the actress looked, with one writing in the comments section, "BABE ALERT 😍😍😍😍."
"Absolutely beautiful 😍🔥," declared a second supporter, while a third wrote, "You look amazing! 😍."
"Mercedes Lane still killing it 🔥," a fourth admirer said, referring to her character from the 1988 flick License to Drive.
The Hollywood beauty achieved her killer figure through pilates, dancing and yoga, the latter of which she's become "obsessed" with.
The star also sticks to a clean diet, spilling to Refinery29 years ago, "I've become one of those annoying people who’s like, 'I’m not gonna eat white flour and I’m not gonna eat sugar.' I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better. And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."
Nonetheless, Graham said she can be "slightly hypocritical" since one of her go-to dishes to cook is beer-can chicken.
"It’s got a paste on it that’s made of salt, pepper, and brown sugar. But that’s really one of the best things I’m making right now," she shared at the time. "I’m also making sweet potato fries, but I make baked wedge fries so they’re healthier."
"I make a really good salad with kale, chopped raw brussel sprouts, and toasted almonds," she continued. "Everyone’s into kale. It does make you feel healthy."