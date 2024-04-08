Heather Graham, 54, Flaunts Impressive Body in String Bikini During Vacation to Mexico: Photos
Heather Graham looks as ageless as ever!
The Flaked actress, 54, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 7, to show off her impressively toned physique in a string bikini while enjoying her vacation in Mexico.
"Celebrating spring south of the border!🌸💃🏼🇲🇽💋," Graham wrote alongside the photos of herself in numerous two pieces around the lavish property.
"Must be nice to NEVER FREAKING AGE!!" one social media user penned below the post.
"Still the hottest," a second person noted about the Bliss star.
"Suspended in time. Good on ya, HG," a third chimed in.
Last year, Graham revealed her diet and exercise secrets that keep her maintaining her stellar body. "I’ve become one of those annoying people whose like, 'I’m not going to eat white flour and I’m not going to eat sugar,'" she explained in a 2023 interview about staying in shape.
"I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better. And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour," the At Any Price actor said.
Graham, who has been dating John de Neufville since 2022, has also made sure she's staying active. "I’m obsessed with yoga. For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do Pilates. I also like going out dancing," the blonde beauty revealed.
The Chosen Family actress has been an open book throughout her career, especially when she recently discussed her decision not to have children. "I think we all have different paths," she began.
"You just have to embrace the one that you're on. If, somehow, I had had kids, I'm sure that would've been cool. But at the moment, not having kids, I do feel free. And I get a lot of sleep. That is pretty great," Graham noted.
"I do feel like as a woman, culturally, you're not allowed to say, 'I didn't want to have kids. Because it's like, what's wrong with you?'" she explained of her decision. "I think as a man it's like, oh yeah, cool, you didn't want to have kids. Now, women are getting more free to just make their own choices. I don't feel that I'm missing anything."
