'Hot' Heather Graham, 54, Wows Fans as She Puts Her Bikini Body on Display in Stunning Photos: 'How Do You Not Age?'
Heather Graham is going into 2025 with positive vibes!
On Monday, December 30, the actress, 54, put her bikini body on display as she posed in her blue bathing suit while on a snowy getaway in Jackson, Wyo.
"Happy New Year! 🎉Hope this year brings us all lots of love and good vibes. ❤️🥰😘I’m learning how to ski from @bennyskispowder and looking for ways to be healthy and happy in the new year. Thanks @drdendy for treating me to @emsculptneo and @emface to kick off my muscle goals.📷: @vertical.change@btlaesthetics #emsculptpartner #musclesmatter," she captioned the stunning snaps.
Of course, people were blown away by how ageless the blonde babe looks. One person wrote, "I'd like to thank the algorithm gods for putting this at the top of my feed🔥," while another said, "How do you not age? I developed a crush on you when I was 9 years old and saw you in License to Drive and you look pretty much the same except with less 80s hair!"
A third person added, "Don’t you age? You are just as hot as you were 20 years ago. D---," while a fourth said, "Stunning beauty. Have an awesome 2025 🙌."
Elsewhere in the photo dump, she posed in front of a "Mangy Moose" sign, wearing jeans, a cowboy hat, a pink jacket and a white top as her midriff showed. She also was seen hanging out in front of a fireplace.
This is hardly the first time The Hangover starlet has showed off her toned physique.
In August, she uploaded a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini while in Europe.
"Ricordati che il mare ti sistema l’anima(remember the sea heals the soul)🌊🧜🏻♀️❤️👙🇮🇹💋#italy #liguria," she captioned the gorgeous photograph.
She turned heads, as many commented about her appearance. One person wrote, "dream girl!!!!!!" while another said, "Wow, these shots have just made my Monday morning in the UK a whole lot better. Thanks for sharing ❤️🔥☀️☀️☀️☀️🇮🇹."
A third person said, "Looking absolutely incredible ❤️."
The Hollywood star previously told Refinery29 how she stays in shape.
"I'm obsessed with yoga," she said in 2013. "For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. Then I do Pilates."
"I’ve become one of those annoying people who’s like, 'I’m not gonna eat white flour and I’m not gonna eat sugar.' I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better. And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour," she added of her diet.