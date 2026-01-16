'Austin Powers' Bombshell Heather Graham, 55, Flaunts Her Snatched Figure in a Tiny String Navy Blue Bikini: Photos
Jan. 16 2026, Published 5:34 p.m. ET
It's been nearly three decades since Heather Graham lit up the screen in Austin Powers, but she continues to prove she's not slowing down anytime soon.
The bombshell, 55, exuded confidence as she showed off her snatched figure in a tiny bikini in photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, January 15.
Heather Graham Posed in a Tiny Navy Bikini
"Happy New Year! I’m grateful for all the love and friends and adventures in 2025," she captioned the photo series. "Wishing you all a happy new year and I hope your new year is filled with lots of love and adventures.💕❤️💋💃🎉 A bit of a #LaterGraham I know 😊."
Graham struck a pose in a navy string bikini, her blonde hair blowing in the breeze as she waded through knee-high, crystal clear water.
She lifted her arms above her head to create a sultry silhouette, smiling confidently at the camera.
Fans Are Still Obsessed With Heather Graham
"Still looking great. Saw u in Northern Ontario about 10 years ago," one adoring fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, "My favorite actress still as stunning 🔥😍."
"Heather, you hold your age soooo well !!! Gorgeous!!!" a third chimed in.
Heather Graham Opened Up About the Pressure to Stay Youthful
Graham rose to fame in the '90s, going on to appear in iconic films like Boogie Nights, The Hangover, Scream 2 and Austin Powers.
In June 2025, the Hollywood icon opened up about how she navigates the pressure of staying youthful in the entertainment industry.
"I think what matters most is how you feel inside. Decide that you're hot and enjoy your life. What other people think of you is none of your business," she told Retreat Magazine in June 2025. "If you feel good about yourself, no one can take that away from you. Pursue the things that fill you with joy, and surround yourself with loving people."
Heather Graham 'Happier' Than Ever in Her 50s
The star explained that she doesn't drink or do drugs and focuses on healthy eating.
"I love it when people cook for me. Basically, I like eating! Also, I do affirmations," Graham told the outlet. "I think they are very powerful. I work on strengthening my inner loving parent muscle, so I can be supportive and loving to myself. One of my affirmations is: ‘This is the best time of my life.’"
Months prior, Graham admitted to feeling like a happier person after turning 55 in January 2025.
"I feel like as I get older, I just care less about things that don't matter. Everyone gets upset sometimes, but I think that I'm happier," she told People at the time. "I've done enough hard work on myself that I feel like I'm a happier person now."