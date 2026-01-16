'Austin Powers' Bombshell Heather Graham, 55, Flaunts Her Snatched Figure in a Tiny String Navy Blue Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

It's been nearly three decades since Heather Graham lit up the screen in Austin Powers, but she continues to prove she's not slowing down anytime soon. The bombshell, 55, exuded confidence as she showed off her snatched figure in a tiny bikini in photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, January 15.

Heather Graham Posed in a Tiny Navy Bikini

Source: @heathergraham/Instagram Heather Graham turned heads by posing in a tiny navy bikini.

"Happy New Year! I’m grateful for all the love and friends and adventures in 2025," she captioned the photo series. "Wishing you all a happy new year and I hope your new year is filled with lots of love and adventures.💕❤️💋💃🎉 A bit of a #LaterGraham I know 😊." Graham struck a pose in a navy string bikini, her blonde hair blowing in the breeze as she waded through knee-high, crystal clear water. She lifted her arms above her head to create a sultry silhouette, smiling confidently at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Graham (@imheathergraham) Source: @heathergraham/Instagram Heather Graham left little to the imagination after posing in a tiny navy bikini.

Fans Are Still Obsessed With Heather Graham

Source: @heathergraham/Instagram Fans praised Heather Graham's ageless beauty.

"Still looking great. Saw u in Northern Ontario about 10 years ago," one adoring fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, "My favorite actress still as stunning 🔥😍." "Heather, you hold your age soooo well !!! Gorgeous!!!" a third chimed in.

Heather Graham Opened Up About the Pressure to Stay Youthful

Source: @heathergraham/Instagram Heather Graham opened up about the pressures of staying youthful in Hollywood.

Graham rose to fame in the '90s, going on to appear in iconic films like Boogie Nights, The Hangover, Scream 2 and Austin Powers. In June 2025, the Hollywood icon opened up about how she navigates the pressure of staying youthful in the entertainment industry. "I think what matters most is how you feel inside. Decide that you're hot and enjoy your life. What other people think of you is none of your business," she told Retreat Magazine in June 2025. "If you feel good about yourself, no one can take that away from you. Pursue the things that fill you with joy, and surround yourself with loving people."

Heather Graham 'Happier' Than Ever in Her 50s

Source: MEGA Heather Graham confessed that she feels 'happier' in her 50s.