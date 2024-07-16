20 Celebrities Who Are Older Than They Look — From Jim Parsons to Salma Hayek Pinault and More
Andrew Garfield
The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield maintains his youthful glow that not everyone knows he is now 40 years old.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett, 65, has been open about maintaining her ageless look over the years. Her diet also plays a huge role in her overall regimen.
"It truly is about eating because you can out-eat any exercise routine," she revealed, adding she got rid of bread and dairy from her diet.
Christie Brinkley
Born on February 2, 1954, Dancing With the Stars alum Christie Brinkley looks younger than her age — 70 — because of her effective tips.
“Hi I’m Christie Brinkley and three of my favorite tips for staying young are number one: Sunblock. Number two: Eat right — be a vegetarian. And number three: Be curious, be adventurous — that’ll keep you young,” Brinkley, who has been diagnosed with skin cancer, revealed in an episode of the Tamron Hall Show.
Cindy Crawford
At 58, Cindy Crawford follows secrets that help her maintain a firm and luminous skin. Despite finding the aging process hard, the mom-of-two fully embraces her transformation.
“I know that what I have to offer now is different from what I had to offer at 25,” she told The Cut.
Denzel Washington
As one of Hollywood's most beloved leading men, Denzel Washington looks better than his age that people get shocked whenever they learn he is now 69.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union, 51, revealed to Harper's Bazaar how her husband, Dwyane Wade, has constantly made her feel like she is still 35.
"I feel like I’ve been 51 for a long-a-- time; my references are old as h---. But I have energy, and I try to keep my finger on the pulse, and you know, I try to stay good in most hoods as long as I can, which I think helps you stay youthful in spirit," she disclosed.
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani seems to be aging backward, as she still looks hot at 54.
The former The Voice coach has sparked plastic surgery rumors over the years, but her healthy lifestyle choices also played a role in maintaining her beauty.
“Besides exercise and eating right, one skincare secret is hydration,” she told LVR magazine. “I like my skin to look super dewy,” she added.
Jared Leto
While Jared Leto has yet to share the secrets behind his youthful glow, the House of Gucci star, 52, said something about the public's interest in his appearance.
"People started talking about my age and that sort of thing ten years ago," he told Men's Health. "As you get older, people start saying, 'Ah, you're still young,' and then there's this age where they go, 'Really?'"
Jim Parsons
The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons has only aged a little since the hit sitcom came to an end. The Young Sheldon star, now 51, follows an impressive fitness routine that previously went viral.
“I don’t really do much very good in the gym. But for some reason I have this workman like aspect of me, I suppose, that can push heavy weight. That’s not that heavy for everybody, but for me, that’s very heavy," he told Men's Health regarding his workout involving a 725-pound sled.
John Stamos
John Stamos' regimen has made him look ageless as the years go by.
The Full House alum, 60, previously quipped about accepting a deal with the devil during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
"Hey little John, you will have a fantastic life as long as you make sure you do one thing. Now on your eighteenth birthday the Prince of Darkness, Satan, will offer you eternal youth in exchange for your soul. Little John, I'm telling you right now… you take that deal, son," he told his younger self.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Saturday Night Live alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus is now 63, but she looks like she is still in her 40s!
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves' ageless look at 59 has constantly fueled rumors he might be an immortal or a vampire!
The hilarious theory started after a philosopher claimed the John Wick actor has been seen across multiple centuries, starting in 700AD as Charles the Great. Reeves was also compared to 20th century actor Paul Mounet.
Lucy Liu
For years, Lucy Liu has been inspiring everyone with her anti-aging and beauty secrets.
The Shazam! Fury of the Gods told CNN she never had coffee and facials, as she believed they could be bad for her skin.
"I think they damage your skin. People are getting peels and dermabrasion, and anything with the word 'abrasion' doesn't work for me. I also think a lot of plastic surgery hurts your skin," said Liu.
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's glam secrets have helped her look younger than 55.
“If you’re not wearing a lot of makeup, you don’t have to take a lot of it off. So, my goal is to wear the least amount of makeup possible so I don’t have to steam my face and take it all off," she told People.
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer turned 66 in April, but she still looks incredibly youthful with or without makeup.
Paul Rudd
Even Paul Rudd has secrets to younger-looking skin at 55.
The Ant-Man actor told Men's Health his secret to his eternal youth: eight hours of sleep, diet, weights and cardio.
"Routine is a human need. It's grounding in a really positive and healthy way," Rudd said.
Robin Wright
Robin Wright has been in the industry for decades, but she still looks young at 58.
Speaking during an interview for the fall-winter cover of NewBeauty in 2017, the Wonder Woman star revealed she was not fighting the process of getting older.
"It’s a struggle to do it; it’s an exercise; it’s a muscle you have to train, to accept things that are hard to accept. And also, accept the things you can’t change. And change the things you can," Wright shared.
Salma Hayek Pinault
Salma Hayek Pinault, 57, has opted to meditate instead of using Botox.
"I can do it for hours because I don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun,” she told Kelly Ripa on "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast. “It’s actually feeling the energy. It moves and it dances inside you, different feelings and sensations.”
Sandra Bullock
At 59, Sandra Bullock has proven why she earned the nickname "America's Sweetheart."
The Proposal star dedicates most of her time to working out, and she planks all the time. She also maintains a healthy diet while also treating herself with cheat days from time to time.
Sofía Vergara
Sofía Vergara's eternal youth continues even after reaching her 50s with the help of her workout routine and diet.
The Modern Family star, 51, told Who What Wear she always takes off her makeup every night and uses sunscreen as much as possible. Ahead of her 52nd birthday, she shared how she could defy aging.
"I think because I'm Latin, we always grow up thinking about looking good, doing your hair, your makeup," she told People. "It's something that makes you feel good. I love beauty products. I love makeup, I love clothes. And I think now that I'm older, it's great because you know exactly what you like, what looks good on you [and] what doesn't look good on you."