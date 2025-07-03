PHOTOS Gorgeous Heather Graham, 55, Shows Off Her Flawless Figure in Numerous Bikinis While Vacationing in Italy: Photos Source: @iamheathergraham/instagram Heather Graham had fun under the sun while in Sardinia, Italy.

Heather Graham dropped jaws with her latest vacation snaps. On Wednesday, July 2, the actress uploaded multiple pictures she took while on vacation in Sardinia, Italy, where she was joined by Jane Seymour and Debra Fisher. The photo dump included several shots of Graham showing off her enviable figure in a bevy of bikinis.

Heather Graham Hits the Beach

Source: @iamheathergraham/instagram Ageless Heather Graham showed off her impressive figure while in Sardinia, Italy.

In a few photos, the 55-year-old rocked a blue string bikini after taking a dip in the ocean, with her hair still wet. In another picture, Graham wore a similar style in a shade of red while posing near a rescue boat. Other swimsuit shots included the Scrubs alum in a brown bikini, a black one-piece that featured a plunging neckline and a white crochet two-piece. Seymour, 74, also put her beach body on display in a pink one-piece and an aqua number that had criss-cross stitching down the center.

Jane Seymour Joins Heather Graham on Her Trip

Source: @iamheathergraham/instagram Jane Seymour joined the actress for part of her vacation.

"Got to explore beautiful Sardinia with my friend @debrajfisher. ❤️💃🏼💃🏻💫@janeseymour came along for part of our adventure," Graham captioned her post. "I admire her long career and her #joiedevivre. How the h-- does she look so good? I’m asking for her secrets✨." "The sea is so beautiful and the food is so good," she raved. "I discovered #culurgiones…❤️💃🏼💃🏻💃🏻🇮🇹🌊🌞✨."

Source: @iamheathergraham/instagram The movie star spent her vacation on a boat, dining out and frolicking in the sea.

Seymour shared images from their trip on June 25, noting in the caption, "@imheathergraham and I dove straight into summer mode. ☀️." "Saltwater in our hair, sunshine on our cheeks, and just enough mischief to keep the seagulls guessing. 🤷‍♀️ If you were a mermaid for a day, what ocean secret would you unlock first?" the British star asked.

"You are an inspiration Jane!" the Austin Powers actress replied in the comments section. "I’m so glad we got to spend time together." A few days later, Seymour posted a picture of herself walking at the edge of the ocean, spurring Graham to write, "I think I took that photo! You are gorgeous and I’m so glad I got to hang out with you! ❤️😍🙌."

Source: @iamheathergraham/instagram The star revealed she 'admires' Seymour's career and beauty.