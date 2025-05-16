Defying Age With Style! Heather Graham's Hottest Bikini Photos
Heather Graham Can Rock All Bikinis
Heather Graham looked incredibly sizzling while striking up sultry poses during a yoga retreat in Tulum, Mexico, with her friends.
In one snap, she slipped into a brown string bikini in her accommodation, offering a glimpse of her toned beach body.
"Grateful I got to go on a yoga retreat in Tulum with @soukofrima_ and @mjmasala @souk.studio. Thanks @vhopeful for going with me. ❤️🧘🏼♀️🧘🏻♀️," she captioned the photoset. "On the way there I stopped in Sarasota to screen Chosen Family as part of a program to teach kids about filmmaking. 🎥❤️."
She Braved the Cold
At 55, the License to Drive actress knew how to make a splash before the new year!
On December 30, 2024, Graham left little to the imagination in a skimpy blue bikini while on a snowy vacation in Jackson, Wyo.
"Happy New Year! 🎉Hope this year brings us all lots of love and good vibes. ❤️🥰😘I’m learning how to ski from @bennyskispowder and looking for ways to be healthy and happy in the new year. Thanks @drdendy for treating me to @emsculptneo and @emface to kick off my muscle goals.📷: @vertical.change@btlaesthetics #emsculptpartner #musclesmatter," she captioned the upload.
Heather Graham Threatened to Spill Out of Her Bikini
The Drugstore Cowboy actress turned up the heat in an ultra-sassy red bikini during an Italian beach getaway in August 2024. She teased fans by leaning toward the camera atop a rock, highlighting her chest area.
Fun Pool Day
In April 2024, Graham showed off her fit bikini body as she enjoyed a tropical vacation in Mexico. She sported a dark brown triangle bikini top and a matching string bottom that highlighted her curves.
"Celebrating spring south of the border!🌸💃🏼🇲🇽💋," she wrote.
Heather Graham Glowed on the Beach
"I love you Ischia 🇮🇹 day and night! 🌞❤️🌝 #ischia," she captioned a carousel of photos she took while visiting the island off the coast of Naples, Italy. She donned a risqué bikini look, consisting of a black swimsuit and sunglasses while strutting near the beach.
Captured That Selfie!
During an August 2022 trip to Mexico, the Six Degrees of Separation star wowed in a figure-flattering swimwear that showcased her cleavage. She accessorized with oversized, cat-eye-shaped sunglasses for the outing.
Graham said, "I love you Mexico 🇲🇽 #lagoonofsevencolors #lagoon."
- Heather Graham Fans Rave Over Her Impressive Bikini Body After Actress, 55, Shares Vacation Photos: 'You Look Amazing!'
- 'Hot' Heather Graham, 54, Wows Fans as She Puts Her Bikini Body on Display in Stunning Photos: 'How Do You Not Age?'
- Ashley Graham Stuns in Tiny Yellow Bikini as She Declares Sneaky Getaway to Miami 'for 3 Days' Was 'Worth It': Hot Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Heather Graham Stole Her Followers' Hearts
The Say It Isn't So actress dazzled in a dangerously curve-accentuating white bikini during a sun-soaked vacation on the Turks and Caicos in June 2022.
Heather Graham Emphasized Her Natural Curves
Graham put her slim physique on display in a January 2021 snap, posing in an animal-print strappy bikini while basking in the sun as part of her "ocean meditation."
She Looked as Gorgeous as the Picturesque Background
Wearing a green bikini and sunglasses, Graham exhibited her toned figure while standing barefoot on a rocky surface near a beach.
Heather Graham Embraced the Warm Weather
The Boogie Nights star took a moment to relax in Sarasota, getting her dose of Vitamin D in an eye-popping white bikini. She provided herself a little protection by wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat with a black band and sunglasses.
On Vacation
Graham almost burst out of her white triangle bikini top while swimming in the open ocean in May 2019.
Heather Graham Looked Hot During the Winter
In a throwback December 2018 post, Graham showed she had not aged a bit when she presented her ample assets in a green bikini during a Bahamas trip earlier that year.