NEWS Swimsuit-Clad Jane Seymour, 74, and Heather Graham, 55, Show Off Their Amazing Physiques as They Soak Up the Sun: Photo Source: MEGA; @janeseymour/Instagram Jane Seymour, 74, and Heather Graham, 55, turned heads in stunning swimsuits while soaking up the sun.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Seymour and Heather Graham are diving headfirst into summer!

Article continues below advertisement

The two actresses, 74 and 55 respectively, turned heads in a sizzling snapshot, which shows Seymour rocking a sleek black G-string bikini, while Graham stunned in a bold pink one-piece with glitzy gold strap details.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @janeseymour/Instagram Jane Seymour and Heather Graham stunned in swimsuits during a beach day.

Article continues below advertisement

Both stars accessorized with oversized hats and dark sunglasses as they waded through crystal-clear waters. “@imheathergraham and I dove straight into summer mode. ☀️ Saltwater in our hair, sunshine on our cheeks, and just enough mischief to keep the seagulls guessing. 🤷‍♀️ If you were a mermaid for a day, what ocean secret would you unlock first?” Seymour captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jane Seymour said she hasn’t had plastic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of their reunion. “Ok, I can’t tell who is who! 🔥,” one follower gushed, while another said, “Wow Jane, you are so beautiful 😍.” Another admirer added, “You both look beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ if I were a mermaid it would be the Pacific Ocean 🌊🏖️❤️🫶.”

Article continues below advertisement

Graham chimed in under the post, showing love right back to her beach buddy. “You are an inspiration, Jane! I’m so glad we got to spend time together. ❤️😍💫🌊🌞🙌,” she wrote.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Heather Graham swears by wellness and daily affirmations.

Article continues below advertisement

Just one day earlier, the duo hit the red carpet at the Filming Italy Festival on Friday, June 20, turning heads all over again with their glowing presence. As for the secrets behind their glowing looks? "I'm all about aging naturally — I still have my own face!" she proudly shared. “My skin's just a bit bigger than it used to be."

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m a great believer that (as) an actor, this (your face) is your blank canvas, so I need all the muscles to move,” she added, stressing why she's never gone under the knife.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Graham has been committed to a clean lifestyle since her early 20s — and it’s clearly paid off. "I think what matters most is how you feel inside," she told Retreat Magazine. "Decide that you're hot and enjoy your life. What other people think of you is none of your business."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Both actresses shared positive messages about beauty and aging.