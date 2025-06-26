Swimsuit-Clad Jane Seymour, 74, and Heather Graham, 55, Show Off Their Amazing Physiques as They Soak Up the Sun: Photo
Jane Seymour and Heather Graham are diving headfirst into summer!
The two actresses, 74 and 55 respectively, turned heads in a sizzling snapshot, which shows Seymour rocking a sleek black G-string bikini, while Graham stunned in a bold pink one-piece with glitzy gold strap details.
Both stars accessorized with oversized hats and dark sunglasses as they waded through crystal-clear waters.
“@imheathergraham and I dove straight into summer mode. ☀️ Saltwater in our hair, sunshine on our cheeks, and just enough mischief to keep the seagulls guessing. 🤷♀️ If you were a mermaid for a day, what ocean secret would you unlock first?” Seymour captioned the post.
Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of their reunion.
“Ok, I can’t tell who is who! 🔥,” one follower gushed, while another said, “Wow Jane, you are so beautiful 😍.”
Another admirer added, “You both look beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ if I were a mermaid it would be the Pacific Ocean 🌊🏖️❤️🫶.”
Graham chimed in under the post, showing love right back to her beach buddy.
“You are an inspiration, Jane! I’m so glad we got to spend time together. ❤️😍💫🌊🌞🙌,” she wrote.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Just one day earlier, the duo hit the red carpet at the Filming Italy Festival on Friday, June 20, turning heads all over again with their glowing presence.
As for the secrets behind their glowing looks?
"I'm all about aging naturally — I still have my own face!" she proudly shared. “My skin's just a bit bigger than it used to be."
“I’m a great believer that (as) an actor, this (your face) is your blank canvas, so I need all the muscles to move,” she added, stressing why she's never gone under the knife.
Meanwhile, Graham has been committed to a clean lifestyle since her early 20s — and it’s clearly paid off.
"I think what matters most is how you feel inside," she told Retreat Magazine. "Decide that you're hot and enjoy your life. What other people think of you is none of your business."
She continued, “If you feel good about yourself, no one can take that away from you. Pursue the things that fill you with joy, and surround yourself with loving people. I don't drink or do drugs, and I get a lot of sleep. Also, I do affirmations. I think they are very powerful. One of mine is: ‘This is the best time of my life.’”