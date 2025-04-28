or
Heather Graham, 55, Reveals If She Regrets Never Having Children

Now in her mid-50s, Heather Graham was asked if she regrets her decision to not become a mother.

By:

April 28 2025, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

Heather Graham gave an honest response when asked if she has any regrets over her decision to not become a mother.

The actress, 55, discussed the topic in a new interview, admitting, "I think I’ve had moments where I wondered: 'what would it have been like if I had a kid?'"

Heather Graham said she sometimes wonders what it would be like to have a child.

"I guess I would say 80 percent of the time I feel glad I don’t have kids, and I feel free and really good about it, and maybe 20 percent of the time I wonder what would it be like," the Hangover star explained.

Nonetheless, "You just have to appreciate the life you have," she said of her outlook.

'You just have to appreciate the life you have,' the actress said of her outlook on life.

Regardless of her own choices, Graham praised other women for thinking of themselves first when it comes to having a baby.

"I do think it’s awesome now that more women are expressing their desire to not have kid," she said.

The movie star noted that society has always told women, "‘You need to have kids.’ But why? If you’re not being a people pleaser, what do you really want?"

"I realized, no, actually I can just ask myself, ‘What do I want?’ and make myself happy. I wish I could have had this when I was 20 or 15," Graham spilled. "If I wasn’t trying to please other people, what would I have done? There were moments where I feel like I could have stood up for myself more."

The movie star has never been married.

One thing the Austin Powers alum did do for her mental health was cut off her parents and her sister, as they didn't have a "healthy dynamic."

"I stopped talking to them and, I have to say, that was a huge relief," Graham shared. "I felt like, at that moment, my life opened up with a freedom. I didn’t need to please them."

Graham is proud of herself for her decision to stop being a people-pleaser.

"I feel like I wasn’t brought up to have a deep sense of self-esteem, and I think as I detached from my family, I built my own sense of self-esteem. Sort of like a detective, I went through my past and looked at how I developed certain ways of thinking that weren’t the healthiest, and basically just went on a journey to be happier," she explained. "Before, I was more: ‘What do other people think?’ Now I’m just like, f--- it."

The actress has reportedly been dating John de Neufville since 2022 but has never been married.

The Guardian spoke with Graham.

