Heather Locklear Declares She 'Doesn't Hang Out With Hollywood People' as Actress Debuts Lorenzo Lamas Romance
June 10 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
Heather Locklear doesn’t consider herself part of the Hollywood crowd.
Although the actress boasts the record of having two top-10 shows on the air at the same time in 1980s gems T.J. Hooker and Dynasty, she hangs out with regular folks in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
"I don't really hang out with Hollywood people," Locklear, 64, told the “Hollywood & Divine” podcast in an episode that aired Monday, June 1. "I live so far away. Yeah. Like for many, many years. 40 years and stuff like that."
Heather Locklear Reflected on Marriage to Tommy Lee
Locklear was married to Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993.
How did she manage having a busy TV career and being the wife of a rock star?
With Lee, Locklear said, "I would go on the weekends out to wherever he was. I’d go on a red-eye [flight], and come back, like, wasted still, or hungover. But very fun."
Locklear and Lee are still close.
"I’m still good friends [with him] and his wife [Brittany Furlan]," she said. "I love his wife, Brittany. It’s really great."
Heather Locklear Wed Richie Sambora 9 Months Later
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What did her parents think?
"My dad was like, ‘Who does that belong to?’" Locklear said. "It would be one of my sisters, not me. And I’m like ‘me.’ [puts hand up]"
Locklear recalled, "First of all, what am I thinking marrying a rock star? Barbara Walters said the same thing to me."
Soon after her marriage to Lee ended, Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora became husband #2.
They were married from 1994 to 2007.
"It was like nine months later," Locklear revealed. "Different [guys]. Apples and oranges. I was going to have a kid with Tommy, but we talked about it. He was like ‘we’re going to have four,’ and I was like ‘oh no. No, no, no.’"
Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Hooked Up
Nowadays Locklear has been dating fellow '80s icon Lorenzo Lamas.
She referred to him as her “new boyfriend.”
They made their first appearance together at New Jersey's Chiller Theatre Expo on April 26, and Lamas, 68, joined Locklear in California at her 28-year-old daughter Ava Sambora’s wedding to Tyler Farrar in May.
"My new guy is very ... everything," Locklear said of Lamas. "I'm just like, when I tell this person I love him, I'm really saying, 'I love you, G--.' Because that's what happened. It's from G--."
She continued, "I'm [in] the best time [of my life].”
Lamas previously told Fox News Digital that years of “trial and error” paved the path to Locklear.
It had been four decades since they met when she was filming Dynasty and he was making Falcon Crest.
In 1983, they posed together in swimsuits for Playgirl magazine.
Lorenzo Lamas Never Imagined He’d Be an Item With Heather Locklear
"The short answer is no," Lamas said of whether he thought they would be together after all this time. "I mean, I’ve been through a lot of trial and error, and she is the most amazing woman that I think I’ve ever met."
He continued, “With Jesus Christ in your life, you can accomplish anything. There's no problem or event or anything that can compare to the strength that you feel when you know you’re following Christ.”