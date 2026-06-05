Heather Locklear Breaks Silence on Lorenzo Lamas Romance: 'My New Guy Is Everything'

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Heather Locklear has revealed the first details about her new relationship with Lorenzo Lamas. During a Monday, June 1, appearance on the "Hollywood & Divine" podcast, the actress, 64, gushed over her “new boyfriend.”

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Source: Hollywood & Divine/YouTube Heather Locklear guest-starred on the 'Hollywood & Divine' podcast.

"My new guy is very ... everything," Locklear said. "I'm just like, when I tell this person I love him, I'm really saying, 'I love you, God.' Because that's what happened. It's from God. I'm [in] the best time [of my life].” The duo debuted their relationship at the Chiller Theatre Expo on April 26. They had met over 40 years prior amid their bustling early acting careers, but Lamas never thought they’d find their way back to each other. "The short answer is no," he told an outlet. "I mean, I’ve been through a lot of trial and error, and she is the most amazing woman that I think I’ve ever met."

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Source: Hollywood & Divine/YouTube Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas met over 40 years ago.

The 68-year-old credited his faith for helping him to find love with Locklear. “With Jesus Christ in your life, you can accomplish anything,” he said, then added, “there's no problem or event or anything that can compare to the strength that you feel when you know you’re following Christ.”

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Inside Heather Locklear's Past Relationships

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Source: MEGA Heather Locklear was previously engaged to Chris Heisser.

Locklear was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1886 to 1993 and Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2004. The movie star was also engaged to Chris Heisser before they called it quits last May. "Heather and Chris are no longer together," a source told an outlet at the time. "Heather is single and she’s ready to date again."

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Source: MEGA Heather Locklear's last relationship ended in May 2025.

A second insider indicated they left on good terms, and she "wishes him all the best." "They are still friends and support each other’s sobriety," the first source added. "They are not spending as much time with each other. It’s minimal. She’s focusing on herself. She is sober and doing really well."

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Heather Locklear Wasn't Eager to Marry Chris Heisser

Source: MEGA Lorenzo Lamas credits his faith to bringing Heather Locklear to him.