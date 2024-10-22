Heather McDonald Encouraged Alexis Bellino to Return to 'RHOC' to 'Redeem Herself' After Shannon Beador Drama

McDonald chats exclusively with OK! about what she makes of the recent arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs and its effect on the industry, what she thinks about Alexis Bellino being back on The Real Housewives of Orange County and how she's grown her "Juicy Scoop" audience.

"Only until recent years have people been able to do things on their own without being a slave to the industry because of social media," the funny lady says of how the rapper kept his crimes a secret. "Prior to that, you had to play the game. If you weren't at a good agency, if you didn't have the right music, you're done. I think we've been seeing that people have been able to do their own thing and content creators are more important. The shift in the industry when it comes to streamers and studios has not been as powerful, but I think this is really what's going to level the playing field."