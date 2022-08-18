Comedian Heather McDonald Dishes On Wendy Williams, Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Split & All New Tour

Despite being seemingly so in love during their nearly nine month relationship, McDonald feels the SKIMS founder's recent split from the Saturday Night Live star may have been initiated by Kardashian. "I think he [Davidson] was talking more seriously and she [Kardashian] was probably like 'ew,'" the My Inappropriate Life author dishes. "I think it was like when you're with somebody that's totally not your type and then one day you look over you're like 'ew get me out of this,' that was probably it for her."

As for Davidson, McDonald feels he should have kept himself a bit more grounded before saying goodbye to the late night sketch show. "He was riding high and now I feel like he's a joke again," she continues. "Now people are like 'Oh you've been used up and thrown away by the Kardashians."

SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINE