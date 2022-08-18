Comedian Heather McDonald Dishes On Wendy Williams, Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Split & All New Tour
Heather McDonald is taking Juicy Scoop back on the road! The highly successful stand up star is gearing up for a slew of dates across the country for her brand new live show tour in the fall.
But before her nation wide comedy excursion, McDonald sat down exclusively with OK! to give her hot takes on everything going on with Wendy Williams' upcoming podcast, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's recent break up, the latest Real Housewives drama and her new stand up show.
The "Juicy Scoop" podcast host, who appeared on The Wendy Williams Show multiple times over it's 13 season run, says she's not so sure the former daytime diva's upcoming podcast will be a runaway success. "It's a risk because she is not mentally in the same work ethic mode that she was for 15 years," McDonald says of Williams.
"It's sad because she [Williams] accomplished so much and I think it's a number of factors going on," the former Chelsea Lately star explains. "I think there's physical, mental and emotional health things happening and it doesn't make for someone who will be delivering great content."
Despite being seemingly so in love during their nearly nine month relationship, McDonald feels the SKIMS founder's recent split from the Saturday Night Live star may have been initiated by Kardashian. "I think he [Davidson] was talking more seriously and she [Kardashian] was probably like 'ew,'" the My Inappropriate Life author dishes. "I think it was like when you're with somebody that's totally not your type and then one day you look over you're like 'ew get me out of this,' that was probably it for her."
As for Davidson, McDonald feels he should have kept himself a bit more grounded before saying goodbye to the late night sketch show. "He was riding high and now I feel like he's a joke again," she continues. "Now people are like 'Oh you've been used up and thrown away by the Kardashians."
The Real Housewives expert also gave her take on the recent Real Housewives of New Jersey wedding drama between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga after the married couple did not attend the Skinny Italian author's wedding. "I don't believe she [Melissa] cheated on Joe," McDonald reveals.
"I'm with Melissa on this one. You're damned if you do and damned if you don't," she says of the Gorgas decision not to attend. "It's easier for her to be like 'I don't want to be any reason to make for causing your day to be less than perfect.'"
McDonald will kick off her 2022 tour on September 16th in St. Paul and will be bringing along a ton of hilarious guests along the way. The actress will be bringing along guests like her former Chelsea Lately costar Chris Franjola, Housewives producer Carlos King and comedian Justin Martindale.
"It's going to be really fun," she explains. "I'm always going to have one cohost with me and it will be different every time so it's fresh. It's all brand new."
Grab your tickets to Heather on Tour here