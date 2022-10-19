'Vanderpump Rules' Favorite Lala Kent Say's She's 'In Love' With 'Everybody' She Dates Amid Relationship Rumors
Lala Kent is enjoying her life as a single lady! The Vanderpump Rules star spoke exclusively with OK! at BravoCon on Saturday, October 15, about what she's looking for in a man, who she's currently in love with and maintaining her candid ways both on her podcast and on the hit reality show.
"They definitely have to have a clean background check," Kent says of any potential partners, noting she now has a 1-year-old daughter, Ocean. "But I wouldn't say that I'm dating because I'm not in that space yet."
Despite dropping hints that there may be a new man in her life, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder clarifies that after splitting with Randall Emmett in 2021, she's not ready to be exclusive with anyone just yet.
"I've been locked down for six years," Kent explains of her time with her former fiancé. "I want go out and have fun. I don't want to have to answer to anybody. I'm having the best time of my life."
However, the Bravo babe makes it clear she has no shortage of men wanting to take her out for a good time. "I'm in love with every single one of them," she jokes of the guys she's seeing. "I get to someone else and I'm like, 'You're on the roster now and I'm in love with you too.'"
Besides filming the long-running series, Kent has been busy with her extremely candid "Give Them LaLa" podcast in addition to making several bombshell appearances on Heather McDonald's "Juicy Scoop" podcast. After spilling the tea on her own show, the mother-of-one does try her best to keep some things under wraps for the sake of McDonald's program.
"It's really hard. I haven't conquered the art of just like shutting the f**k up yet," Kent laughs. "But I like being an open book. It feels very natural to me. If it didn't feel natural, then I'm sure it would be easier for me to reel it in."
"But I just say things and hopefully it hits," she continues. "If it doesn't, then I'm sorry. But Heather's one of my dearest friends and I feel so safe with her that when we get going, it's so good!"