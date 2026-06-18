Heather McMahan Thinks Comedians Avoiding Certain Topics Is a 'Cop-Out': 'I'm Always Talking About Challenges'

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Heather McMahan isn't interested in playing it safe. The comedian has built a loyal fan base by saying what others are thinking, and she believes audiences are more than ready for comics to tackle difficult topics head-on — which is why she doesn't buy the idea that certain subjects are completely off-limits. During an exclusive interview with OK! while discussing her partnership with Unisom, McMahan opens up about the state of comedy today, revealing why she thinks comedians who refuse to touch certain topics are taking the easy way out. "I can only speak from my point of view, and my perspective is I'm always talking about challenges that women are going through," she explains. "And I think that's why it's very relatable, and women come out, and they bring their husbands and their boyfriends and their partners, because they're like, 'Listen to this s---. I've been trying to tell you this for 6 months! You a--hole!'"

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'I Think That's a Cop-Out'

Source: MEGA The comedian thinks avoiding certain topics in comedy is a 'cop-out.'

Still, McMahan isn't convinced that avoiding certain conversations is the answer. "But I also think some comedians, you know, they'll say, 'Oh, they don't want to touch on this or that,' and I think that's a cop-out," she declares. The stand-up star acknowledges that today's comedy landscape comes with new challenges, particularly as jokes can instantly be clipped, shared and dissected online. "For sure, there is a constant, like... you've always got to be cranking out new material," she says. "The wild thing is, like, we go on the road, and we finesse an hour, and we work it, and try and get it perfect before you shoot a special."

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'We're Living in Wild Times'

Source: MEGA 'We're living in wild times, and the world's on fire, and everybody wants to giggle,' the stand-up star says.

Despite that pressure, McMahan believes audiences are more receptive than some might think. "I think audiences are really open for you to go there and be bold," she notes. "I'll edit some stuff on stage, or I'll push the limits and then see what I need to pull back on, but I think everybody is really open to just kind of letting it rip and going for it." The entertainer also reflects on why comedy is resonating with audiences more than ever. "Because we're living in wild times, and the world's on fire, and everybody wants to giggle, because that's what we were born to do," she shares. "In hard times, we have to find the light and the joy at the end of the day."

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Late-Night Dreams

Beyond stand-up, McMahan remains passionate about another comedy medium she's loved since childhood: late-night television. "Listen, everything ebbs and flows," she responds when asked whether traditional late-night still has a place in media. "I will always be a late-night fan." McMahan admits becoming a woman in late night has long been one of her biggest career aspirations. "I always wanted to be a woman in late night, so the dream is still alive," she reveals. "I hope it doesn't go away." Though she recognizes that many creators are finding success through digital platforms, she believes adaptability is key. "There are other people who are doing it online who are also crushing it, so I think you've gotta be flexible," she explains. "If you're not flexible in this business, then you're screwed." If given the chance to guest host a late-night show, McMahan already knows exactly where she'd want to land. "I love what Jimmy Kimmel's been doing, so I would love to hop in," she mentions. "He gave me my first opportunity on his show, so I think I'd have to go and do a week with Kimmel."

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Heather McMahan Reveals Comedy Role Models

Source: @heatherkmcmahan/Instagram Heather McMahan would love to appear on Amy Poehler's podcast, 'Good Hang.'

As for the comedians she admires most, McMahan doesn't hesitate to name one legendary figure. "I gotta give a throwback to Conan O'Brien," she declares. "He is one of my favorite comedians of all time, and I think he is just doing it better than ever." Another dream remains high on her bucket list: appearing on Amy Poehler's podcast, "Good Hang." "I would obviously love to go on Amy Poehler's 'Good Hang,' because I adore her, and she's one of my favorite voices in comedy," McMahan gushes. The comedian recalls being obsessed with Saturday Night Live growing up. "My high school yearbook quote was 'Live from New York, it's Saturday Night,'" she remembers. "I grew up watching her shine, and so to hang out and get to have a cool conversation about comedy with Amy Poehler would be unbelievable."

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Good Sleep Meets Stand-Up

Source: Unisom 'Not sleeping is aging you. Period,' Heather McMahan declares.

Looking ahead, McMahan says she's entering her next chapter with more confidence than ever. "I'm really confident in what I'm doing, and I'm not second-guessing myself," she shares. "We're going full steam ahead." "We're gonna get weird with it, in a great way, and I'm ready just to be giggly and crazier than ever," she adds. "Watch out, world." While McMahan is all about pushing boundaries onstage, she's trying to be a little more intentional when it comes to winding down offstage.

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@heathermcmahan LINDA STOP SCROLLING!! #UnisomPartner #ad I finally found my actual wind-down routine and it doesn't involve 3am conspiracy videos 😂@theunisom launched their BRAND-NEW Sleep Support Gummies with Magnesium + Ashwagandha. Name a more iconic duo. Go and grab 'em at Walmart or Amazon, before Robin gets them all!! *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. ♬ original sound - Heather McMahan Source: @heathermcmahan/X