Comedian Heather McMahan Reveals How She Recharges After Being on the Road: 'It's All About Survival'

Heather McMahan is doing her best to take care of herself as her star continues to rise.

The funny lady has garnered a massive audience with her hit podcast "Absolutely Not" and is always hitting the road with her comedy tours. With her schedule becoming even crazier, McMahan is juggling life and trying to prioritize her well-being just like everyone else.

The stand-up star speaks exclusively with OK! about how she recharges while traveling across the country, how she's able to be there for the people in her life, connecting with fans and her partnership with OLLY Mood + Skin for their "Unlicensed Shower Therapy" campaign.