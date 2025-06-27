or
Article continues below advertisement
Comedian Heather McMahan Reveals How She Recharges After Being on the Road: 'It's All About Survival'

Heather McMahan chats exclusively with OK! about how she takes care of herself on the road and her partnership with OLLY Mood + Skin.

June 27 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Heather McMahan is doing her best to take care of herself as her star continues to rise.

The funny lady has garnered a massive audience with her hit podcast "Absolutely Not" and is always hitting the road with her comedy tours. With her schedule becoming even crazier, McMahan is juggling life and trying to prioritize her well-being just like everyone else.

The stand-up star speaks exclusively with OK! about how she recharges while traveling across the country, how she's able to be there for the people in her life, connecting with fans and her partnership with OLLY Mood + Skin for their "Unlicensed Shower Therapy" campaign.

Recharging While on the Road

Heather McMahan says it's all about 'survival' when hitting the road.

"Everybody can preach, 'Oh, you have to self-care. Self-care! Self-care!' Well, let's be honest. None of us self-care," McMahan says with a laugh. "I would say that I would self-care, but then I would be on the road touring for three months straight. I'd come home and the self-care to me would be to draw my blackout curtains, sleep for three days straight and not speak to anybody. For me, it's all or nothing. It was finding ways to take care of myself on the road. This is also why I love the everything OLLY. I take the melatonin supplements to help me sleep when I'm on the road because it's impossible. I'm jumping from time zone to time zone. Now, I get to take all the body products with me too."

"It's kind of like forcing myself to have these great little moments while I'm on the road because it's all about survival," she adds. "Anybody who says that they have it figured out is out of their mind!"

Being There for the People in Her Life

Heather McMahan says she gets 'refilled' by being with her loved ones.

With calls to host Hollywood's hottest red carpets and touring around the country, McMahan somehow finds a way be there for her family and friends. "You might want to revisit with some of the people in my life. They may be like, 'Heather crashed out after tour this year,'" she adds with a laugh.

"My love language has always been time. I get refilled when I'm hanging out with people that I love," the podcaster explains. "We could be doing nothing. It could just be literally sitting on the back porch having a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. That's the biggest thing for me. I feel very lucky that I still have the same best friends. We all met in kindergarten. We grew up together and lived down the street from each other. So, I have my S-- and the City crew, if you will."

Connecting With Her Fans

Heather McMahan jokes that she's 'here' for the 'parasocial' relationship she has with her fans.

As her TikToks filled with big sister-like advice continue to viral, McMahan has gotten comfortable with the deep connection she has with her fans.

"We definitely have a parasocial relationship, which I'm so here for," she says. "I often listen back to episodes of the podcast I'm like, 'Oh my God. I probably overshared and should have kept that as an inside thought.' I just basically had no filter and said it. We have nothing to lose being a part of the journey."

Working With OLLY Mood + Skin

Heather McMahan is teaming up with OLLY Mood + Skin for their 'Unlicensed Shower Therapy' campaign.

McMahan is thrilled to be partnering with OLLY Mood + Skin for their "Unlicensed Shower Therapy" campaign in order to promote the brand's new science-backed personal care line.

"I've basically been stalking OLLY as a brand for the past couple years," she notes. "I swear by their supplements. I've used everything. It was almost like a reverse marketing technique where I kept tagging them being like, 'Hi, guys. I've been preaching the good word of OLLY.' So then when they came up with the new products, which is the body washes for OLLY, Moon and Skin, I was like, 'This is so perfect.'"

