Comedian Heather McMahan Reveals Secret to Staying Positive and Open to Life Amid Career Highs: 'It's in My DNA'
Heather McMahan is doing the most — in the best way possible!
The comedian achieved massive success with her perpetually sold-out stand-up tours, her podcast "Absolutely Not" and taking on the role of red carpet correspondent for the biggest award shows of the season. Despite her busy schedule, McMahan still made time to team up with Summer House's Jesse Solomon and FRESCA Mixed for their new What’s the Tee? campaign to get all kinds of players out on the golf course.
The funny lady chats exclusively with OK! about how she continues to stay optimistic about the world around her, how she keeps her sanity during her booming career highs and partnering with the drink brand to encourage people to get into the sport.
Staying Positive and Curious About the World Around Her
"I am a wildly optimistic person," McMahan says. "I genuinely think it's in my DNA. Even when s--- hits the fan, I'm like, 'All right. Let's figure it out.' I do think I'm a freak in that way, where it's in my genetics. Because I travel so much, my brain is expanded. But I'm out and about, seeing all different walks of life. I'm in so many different climates and places. Being on tour, you meet so many new people. So, my wheels are always spinning because I may be in Baltimore one night and Los Angeles the next. You are never not learning. When you're constantly moving, you're constantly absorbing. It really helps me stay creative."
Taking Care of Her Well Being While on the Road
"It's wild. I need to take my own advice because here I am telling people, 'Take a break! You don't have to hustle hard every day. Rise and relax! Don't rise and grind!' I don't even take my own advice! " she says with a laugh, referencing the sage wisdom she gives out on TikTok. "This is my first week home since the first week of January. I have been nonstop. I have not slept in my bed more than like three days in a row since the beginning of the year."
Luckily, the social media star knows how to unwind. "Now I kind of have two modes. I'm either on tour, going like crazy, traveling like an animal and then I come home, full stop and I don't get off the couch for three days. It's self-care," McMahan explains. "People always ask, 'What do you spend your money on?' I spend my money on recharging. I just want somebody to rub my sore limbs!"
Getting the Gals on the Golf Course
While her loyal podcast listeners know McMahan has long been a fan of golf, she's now teamed up with Solomon and FRESCA Mixed to spread the word and launch their new What's the Tee? series and encourage people to have some fun on the greens.
"The brand reached out and they obviously know I'm obsessed with golf. I'm really obsessed with the entire après lifestyle," she reveals. "So, when FRESCA Mixed came in into the mix, if you will, I was like, 'This is a no brainer.' It's been so much fun. The drink is frickin' delicious and I'm already kind of sipping it at my country club after I play a round of golf. That's the one thing I look forward to because I used to play competitive golf growing up. Now, I've just picked the game back up again and it's the most stressful, want to gouge your eyes out game. So, sometimes the only way you can get through it is knowing that there's a 19th hole, which is going to the clubhouse and having a FRESCA Mixed."