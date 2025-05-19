Comedian Heather McMahan Reveals Secret to Staying Positive and Open to Life Amid Career Highs: 'It's in My DNA'

Heather McMahan is doing the most — in the best way possible!

The comedian achieved massive success with her perpetually sold-out stand-up tours, her podcast "Absolutely Not" and taking on the role of red carpet correspondent for the biggest award shows of the season. Despite her busy schedule, McMahan still made time to team up with Summer House's Jesse Solomon and FRESCA Mixed for their new What’s the Tee? campaign to get all kinds of players out on the golf course.

The funny lady chats exclusively with OK! about how she continues to stay optimistic about the world around her, how she keeps her sanity during her booming career highs and partnering with the drink brand to encourage people to get into the sport.