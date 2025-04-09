Jesse Solomon Reveals What Sets 'Summer House' Apart From Any Other Reality Show

Solomon chats exclusively with OK! about what fans can expect from the rest of the season of the hit series, why his cast is different than any other group of people on the network, the public's reaction to his health journey and his new music.

While the first part of Season 9 saw Solomon striking up a romance with newbie Lexi Wood, he teases, "The second half is like, I still try to have fun when I'm in the Hamptons, but I deal with a lot of grief. I underestimated how easy it would be to be in a relationship on a TV show."