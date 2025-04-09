Jesse Solomon Reveals What Sets 'Summer House' Apart From Any Other Reality Show
Jesse Solomon is living his life out loud.
After joining Season 8 of Summer House, the reality star quickly became a Bravo fan-favorite with his charming demeanor. Case in point: his honesty about his cancer battle and his shockingly strong musical abilities made him a compelling television personality everyone wanted to keep watching.
Solomon chats exclusively with OK! about what fans can expect from the rest of the season of the hit series, why his cast is different than any other group of people on the network, the public's reaction to his health journey and his new music.
While the first part of Season 9 saw Solomon striking up a romance with newbie Lexi Wood, he teases, "The second half is like, I still try to have fun when I'm in the Hamptons, but I deal with a lot of grief. I underestimated how easy it would be to be in a relationship on a TV show."
Despite any drama heading his way, Solomon knows his castmates have his back. "We have real friendships and the energy shows," he explains. "With some of these other shows, I think they're just there to make a show. On our show, we actually love each other. That's why it's had longevity."
During the New York native's debut season, Solomon was candid about being a two-time testicular cancer survivor after first being diagnosed at age 24. "It's the most rewarding thing to come out of the whole experience," he says about people connecting with his story.
"I knew that by accepting to go on the show, if nothing comes out of it, at least I'll have shared my story. Hopefully, that'll connect with like one person," the star emphasizes. "People have messaged me being like, 'Because of you, I went, got checked and caught something early. Now I'm all good.' The more heartwarming stuff is what people have connected with emotionally."
Now, Solomon is putting his energy into launching his latest single, “Back Pocket," which premiered earlier this month. "I've been having fun with it. I've sang my entire life. Now I have this platform and I enjoy making music with cool people," he reveals.
"I've recorded like four songs or five songs now. I'm just waiting to release them," Solomon adds about what fans can expect in the coming months. "I have a music manager who is setting me up with cool people doing sessions in New York. I'm going to do a live show this summer either in the Hamptons or in the city. Then at some point I'm sure I'll do a tour. Why not!"