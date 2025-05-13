Jesse Solomon Is 'Relieved' 'Summer House' Is Almost Over After Backlash: 'I Took Accountability'
Jesse Solomon is ready for his Summer House nightmare to come to an end.
When talking exclusively with OK! about his FRESCA Mixed partnership, the reality star, 31, dished about how excited he is for the drama to subside.
"I'm relieved that it's over," he expressed. "I took accountability for anything that I did wrong. I think the worst of it is hopefully over for me."
Although Solomon has been avoiding the comments section of his social media, he has been watching the show unfold, no matter how "cringeworthy" it is.
"As much of a narcissist as people think I am, I actually don't like watching the show," he confessed. "Nobody likes to be hated on. It’s not normal for the human brain to read negative stuff about yourself on the internet. So that's why I've officially retired from the comments section."
No matter how much he tries to steer clear of hate, he says that TikTok will still serve him negative videos about himself.
"Hopefully, people don't think it's so bad," he expressed. "It's a show, right? There needs to be storylines and drama, and I sure gave them that."
Solomon recently spent 11 hours rehashing the season while filming the reunion, which has not aired yet on Bravo.
"I don't know how the reunion's gonna look when it airs compared to sitting there," he pondered. "I don't feel like we spent a proportionate amount of time on relationship drama as the show did...it wasn’t like the Housewives where they’re all screaming at each other."
Why Is Jesse Solomon in Trouble on 'Summer House'?
Solomon is under fire on Season 9 of Summer House for relationship drama with his costars Lexi Wood and Ciara Miller. Although he is officially seeing Wood, he got caught flirting with Miller and sucking a random girl’s toes. He even went as far as to claim he would have gone after Miller first if pal West Wilson hadn’t "called dibs."
Solomon went viral for getting touchy with Miller at Coachella in April as they danced in the crowd to "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" by ROLE MODEL. She toyed with the sleeve of his green Billiards shirt while he bopped to the beat with a hand on her waist.
"Happy to see we’re allowing arm touches again," a fan commented on the Instagram Reel, alluding to how he previously instructed her not to touch him.
Solomon cheekily replied to the user on the video, "thank gd," implying he is now loosening the reins on flirtation with his costar.
Jesse Solomon's New Series With FRESCA Mixed
One of the ways he’s distracting himself from the controversy is by focusing on one of his passions: golf. Solomon is partnering with FRESCA Mixed and comedian Heather McMahan on a three-episode series called What’s the Tee?, where the duo will debunk golf myths, give tips for the green and recommend cocktails for the 19th hole.
Solomon only golfed once per year as a kid but became "addicted" during the pandemic. He lives in Miami half of the year, where he plays "all the time" and practices his swing.
"We had a great time filming this little commercial with Heather McMahan. As you know, I'm big on tee time and gossiping, so it's really a dream-come-true partnership for me," he gushed. "And everybody loves the 19th hole. You might have a good round, you might have a bad one, but no matter what, you get to celebrate with FRESCA Mixed after."