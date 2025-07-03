Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals If She and Husband Tarek Are Thinking of Expanding Their Family: 'I Love Being a Mom'
Heather Rae El Moussa, who shares son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa, isn't opposed to potentially expanding their family one day.
"It's been the best experience of my life. I was someone that didn't think I was going to have my own kids. I never thought I would date a man that had kids, to be honest. As a woman, you think you're going to meet someone in your twenties and you're going to get married and have kids — but life doesn't go as predicted! I met Tarek at 31, and he had two kids [he shares Taylor and Brayden with ex Christina Haack]. He had an ex-wife that he was working with. Having those kids in my life made me want my own, and then I had Tristan and it was just a better experience than I could have ever imagined. I love everything about Tristan. He's so cute. I would have 10 if I could!" the 37-year-old starlet exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with SHEIN, the global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, for a curated collection of home goods called the SHEIN x Heather Rae Must Haves collection.
The Selling Sunset star, who has been open about her fertility struggles, adds, "It's something I would definitely want. I love being a mom more than I ever thought I could, so I can't imagine not doing it again, but it's a lot to balance. We have Taylor and Brayden and businesses and shows and each other and it has to make sense. It really has to make sense for us because everybody needs to be a priority."
The duo, who got married in October 2021, are insistent on carving out time for them to connect. "It has to be on our calendar for us. We have to make sure the kids are taken care of, we have to make sure we don't have conflicts with our schedules. If we don't put it on the calendar, a month will go by, two months will go by, and we're like, 'We haven't gone on one date.' And then when you go on the date, we have to make sure we're not just talking about work! I feel like we end up talking about the kids and work, which obviously that's a big part of our life, but when we go on trips together, I feel like we can decompress and have fun with each other," she explains.
The pair recently teamed up to work on The Flip Off alongside Christina — and Heather is hopeful the trio are just getting started.
"We would love to stay on TV," the TV personality says. "It's just — do the fans want us?"
For Heather, it's been a joy to work alongside Tarek, 43, as they both have a passion for real estate. "We bounce off each other. He has years and years of flipping knowledge and I've been flipping houses with him now for a few years. I've invested in real estate and I have properties around the country, so it's fun to work off each other, build off each other and learn from each other. I think I've elevated the design — and elevated him in general," she jokes. "I've brought some female elevation into his life. Let's just say that!"
- Inside How Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Protect Their Relationship In The Spotlight: 'We're Best Friends Above Everything'
- Heather Rae Young Says She 'Felt Like' She Was 'Second' While Navigating Co-Parenting With Hubby Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall
- 'Flip Or Flop' Star Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Introduced New Girlfriend Heather Rae Young To His Children
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
From wearing high heels and makeup on Selling Sunset, the blonde babe says she's now "walking" on these "disgusting and nasty" properties. "But then I get to make them beautiful, which I love to do," says the mom-of-one, who left Selling Sunset after Season 7. "We're lucky that we work well together, at least in the home aspect and flipping houses and real estate. It's nice to have our ventures outside of each other. I have my beauty line, Heather Rae Essentials, and I've been focusing on that as well. As much as we love working together, it's nice to have our own things as well."
"When we're not flipping houses together, I think that we miss each other, and getting to film together, that's very consistent. We get to be together on set and all day, filming, eating together, and I think we miss that when we're not doing it. We definitely enjoy being together," she gushes.
Despite being booked and busy, the real estate guru is excited about teaming up with SHEIN, as she curated a line of decor, furniture, home accessories and more, set in a timeless, neutral color palette, which launched on June 16.
"I love working with SHEIN. I love being able to curate my own home collection with them and their products are amazing! It was endless for me to find amazing things to add to my collection. It was really hard to narrow it down, to be honest, because I loved everything. I had a really fun time picking everything. We had an event a couple of weeks ago that was very successful and everyone go to see everything in person. People were excited about the product and shopping and loving everything. It's been a great partnership," she says.
"There were so many things I wanted to add into the collection! I really focused on the primary bedroom, the outdoor space and the kitchen because those are some of my favorite places in the home and where I spend a lot of my time," she adds. "I wanted to focus on those areas. I am really into neutral tones right now, so I went that route. I wanted people to be able to build off each item that I chose. I'm all about consistency. I like everything to flow and go well together. I am not really a trend follower. I like what I like, but I like creating your own design and you don't have to follow the trends! Follow what you love — it's your home, it's personal, and it should be your sanctuary when you walk in. It should make you feel good. You want your home to feel like you."
Heather admits she loves her primary bedroom to be a "calming" space for her. "I'm all about peace, calm and meditation. I want my room to feel like that. Make sure you have neutral tones and it's not too busy," she says. "I like to think of my space as a hotel. What would I want in a hotel? I've taken inspiration from different places I've traveled to or homes I've flipped and brought it into my curated collection and homes I flip!"