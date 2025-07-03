Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals If She and Husband Tarek Are Thinking of Expanding Their Family: 'I Love Being a Mom'

The pair recently teamed up to work on The Flip Off alongside Christina — and Heather is hopeful the trio are just getting started.

"We would love to stay on TV," the TV personality says. "It's just — do the fans want us?"

For Heather, it's been a joy to work alongside Tarek, 43, as they both have a passion for real estate. "We bounce off each other. He has years and years of flipping knowledge and I've been flipping houses with him now for a few years. I've invested in real estate and I have properties around the country, so it's fun to work off each other, build off each other and learn from each other. I think I've elevated the design — and elevated him in general," she jokes. "I've brought some female elevation into his life. Let's just say that!"