'It's Very Toxic': Heather Rae El Moussa Blasts 'Selling Sunset' After Leaving Netflix Show, Says Drama 'Got Worse and Worse'
Heather Rae El Moussa revealed filming Selling Sunset was not all its cracked up to be after starring on the show for nearly seven seasons.
“In the beginning was it just all fun, not crazy drama. We were all friends. Any drama was just simple,” the 35-year-old said during her “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast” podcast appearance on Monday, April 1. “Then it just got worse and worse and worse. They started adding in more girls. It just became out of control.”
“With Selling Sunset, I never knew when I was going to be filming. It was last minute, it took over my life, it was hard to do my real job — real estate. It was hard to do anything else," she added, noting that she would come home "crying from the stress" after filming the reality show, which follows the lives of real estate agents in Los Angeles, Calif.
The blonde beauty, who is married to Tarek El Moussa, noted she would film for 12 to 14 hours some days, recalling how "brutal" the schedule was. "They just want more and more and more and you saw me on the show,” she shared. “I pretty much was level-headed almost the whole time. I was kind of friends with everyone, and I kept things pretty chill in my life.”
“Yeah, it’s very toxic. You’re around a bunch of women that everyone wants to be stars on the show, No. 1. And they’ll kind of do anything," she stated.
Before Selling Sunset Season 7 premiered in November 2023, the real estate agent revealed she wouldn't be on the show going forward.
“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, so I’m not gonna say anything, I don’t know what to tell though. I’m not in the know. [But] I’m not returning to 8,” she told Entertainment Tonight in December 2023.
Now, she couldn't be happier to spend time with her son, Tristan, and her husband.
“It was a blessing that I wasn’t asked to come back because I’m so much happier filming my show with Tarek,” she said, referring to the HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas. “We’re co-producers on our show so we pick the hours. With Selling Sunset, I never knew when I was going to be filming. It was last minute, it took over my life, it was hard to do my real job — real estate. It was hard to do anything else.”