'It's Very Toxic': Heather Rae El Moussa Blasts 'Selling Sunset' After Leaving Netflix Show, Says Drama 'Got Worse and Worse'

Heather Rae El Moussa revealed filming Selling Sunset was not all its cracked up to be after starring on the show for nearly seven seasons.

“In the beginning was it just all fun, not crazy drama. We were all friends. Any drama was just simple,” the 35-year-old said during her “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast” podcast appearance on Monday, April 1. “Then it just got worse and worse and worse. They started adding in more girls. It just became out of control.”