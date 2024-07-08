Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Are 'Happy' to 'Grow Up in Private' After Filming 3 Seasons of Their Reality Show: 'It Was Fun for the Time'

"You can never get stuck because there's always something going on," she continued. "There's something fun to do or something new to try, and I think that's really important because it helps us not get burnt out."

In the meantime, the girls were thrilled to get to meet their fans when they stopped by several places in Connecticut on July 6. "I didn't expect this high of energy. It was really fun. Everyone was so kind and just seemed excited, which made us excited," Dixie said. "It always makes me so emotional because it's hard to put into words. You see the comments and numbers online, but you try not to make that your real life because it could take over, so when you get these good experiences in person, it makes it worth it. It's nice to talk to everyone and see all the people and interact with everyone. It's really, really special."