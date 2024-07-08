Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Are 'Happy' to 'Grow Up in Private' After Filming 3 Seasons of Their Reality Show: 'It Was Fun for the Time'
Dixie and Charli D'Amelio are excited to grow up without cameras in their face after The D'Amelio Show, which aired for three seasons on Hulu, was canceled in June.
"It was fun for the time, but we don't want to go back to reality TV at this time," the 22-year-old exclusively told OK! on Saturday, July 6, while promoting the popcorn Be Happy Snacks at Stew Leonard’s, where her father, Marc D'Amelio, used to work when he was younger, in Norwalk, Conn. "We had fun, but we're happy to move forward and grow up in private a little bit."
Dixie and Charli, 20, became overnight TikTok sensations in 2019 after posting lip sync videos from their bedrooms in Norwalk, Conn. From there, they nabbed branding and endorsement deals, in addition to the pair both releasing their own music, while Charli won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars.
However, they admitted they still aren't "used" to being in the spotlight. "It's definitely not as scary now," Dixie said. "We used to come here to Stew Leonard's and no cared! The people we've gotten to meet throughout all of this is something that was never expected, so when it happens, it's like this 'woah' moment."
Dixie and Charli frequently appear alongside their famous parents, Heidi and Marc, and they wouldn't have it any other way. "It's a lot of who you surround yourself. Having the family altogether and being able to do this together is really nice because it takes the pressure off of just having one person do it all. Obviously, we have friends who didn't care who we were before this," Charli shared of being famous. "All of our hometown friends we still talk to! It helps us remain calm when there's so much craziness going on. We always want to feel like we're in the moment."
The TikTok stars have dabbled in so much — from their popcorn brand to music to reality TV — but they aren't stopping anytime soon. "I want to do everything all the time, but I don't think there's much left for us to try, honestly," Dixie quipped. "I would love to be able to play music live with live instruments because I love singing and performing. That's my goal."
"I heard Billie Eilish started dancing again, so it would be a dream to get to dance with her," Charli stated of one of her bucket list items, adding that being involved in so many different things keeps them "on our toes. Every day is so different."
"You can never get stuck because there's always something going on," she continued. "There's something fun to do or something new to try, and I think that's really important because it helps us not get burnt out."
In the meantime, the girls were thrilled to get to meet their fans when they stopped by several places in Connecticut on July 6. "I didn't expect this high of energy. It was really fun. Everyone was so kind and just seemed excited, which made us excited," Dixie said. "It always makes me so emotional because it's hard to put into words. You see the comments and numbers online, but you try not to make that your real life because it could take over, so when you get these good experiences in person, it makes it worth it. It's nice to talk to everyone and see all the people and interact with everyone. It's really, really special."
Though the girls don't return to their old stomping grounds as much as they'd like, they gushed over their short trip. "We want to stay here forever when we come because it puts in a better mood! We love it. This is home," Dixie declared.
Charli added: "It was cool to see people from so many different parts of our lives that said hi today. It's amazing."