or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Heidi Klum
OK LogoNEWS

Heidi Klum Bares Her Butt in Bikini While Tanning Ahead of Met Gala: Watch

Photo of Heidi Klum
Source: Intimissimi

Heidi Klum is soaking up some rays before the biggest night in fashion.

By:

May 1 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum is in full prep mode for this year's Met Gala.

The supermodel, 51, tanned poolside in a bikini on Wednesday, April 30, to ensure her body is in top shape for Monday's festivities.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum is soaking up some rays before the biggest night in fashion.

Article continues below advertisement

Klum laid with her stomach face-down on a towel, wearing a tiny black thong as she kicked her legs in the air. She captioned the post, "Preparation" with a sun emoji as the song "Palm Trees" by Jungle played in the background.

This year, Klum could be representing Christian Siriano on the red carpet. The fashion designer shared a behind-the-scenes look at a dress fitting on Saturday, April 26, where she wore a cleavage-baring, asymmetrical, leather mini dress. A hairdresser combed through her stick-straight strands as she and Siriano jammed out to music in the mirror.

The Project Runway alum also gave her followers a glance at her meal prep ahead of the Met Gala, sharing Instagram Stories of her dishes of choice: chicken noodle soup and pasta with two different types of sauce on the side.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @csiriano/Instagram

Heidi Klum will likely be representing Christian Siriano at the Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Klum has attended the star-studded event several times over the years, although she was not seen on the 2024 red carpet.

Her first Met Gala was in 2003 with Valentino. She rocked a sparkly black gown with a thigh-high slit as she slicked her hair back in a thin black headband. She later represented J. Mendel in 2009, donned in a voluminous, black and purple strapless gown.

MORE ON:
Heidi Klum

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
heidi klum
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum is tanning ahead of Monday's Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Klum is no stranger to showing some skin. Aside from her pre-Met swimsuit post, the model stripped down for a lingerie photoshoot with her daughter Leni in April.

The mother-daughter duo modeled sultry undergarments from Intimissimi's summer product line. Leni, 20, stunned in a simple black bra and underwear while her mom wore an ivory set with a matching silk robe.

Article continues below advertisement
heidi klum
Source: MEGA

The star recently modeled lingerie with her daughter Leni.

The Klums faced backlash from fans in October 2024 when posing in similar garments for the clothing brand's fall-winter campaign.

In a video advertisement, Heidi playfully twisted her daughter's underwear as they sat on the couch. They then skipped around what appeared to be a hotel room as they took pictures of each other.

"What normal mom would pose together with her daughter in lingerie?" one said, while another quipped, "Weird as h--- to do this with your mom."

Heidi turned off the comments section of her latest photos to avoid any controversy.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.