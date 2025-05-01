Heidi Klum Bares Her Butt in Bikini While Tanning Ahead of Met Gala: Watch

Klum laid with her stomach face-down on a towel, wearing a tiny black thong as she kicked her legs in the air. She captioned the post, "Preparation" with a sun emoji as the song "Palm Trees" by Jungle played in the background.

This year, Klum could be representing Christian Siriano on the red carpet. The fashion designer shared a behind-the-scenes look at a dress fitting on Saturday, April 26, where she wore a cleavage-baring, asymmetrical, leather mini dress. A hairdresser combed through her stick-straight strands as she and Siriano jammed out to music in the mirror.

The Project Runway alum also gave her followers a glance at her meal prep ahead of the Met Gala, sharing Instagram Stories of her dishes of choice: chicken noodle soup and pasta with two different types of sauce on the side.