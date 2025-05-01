Heidi Klum Bares Her Butt in Bikini While Tanning Ahead of Met Gala: Watch
Heidi Klum is in full prep mode for this year's Met Gala.
The supermodel, 51, tanned poolside in a bikini on Wednesday, April 30, to ensure her body is in top shape for Monday's festivities.
Klum laid with her stomach face-down on a towel, wearing a tiny black thong as she kicked her legs in the air. She captioned the post, "Preparation" with a sun emoji as the song "Palm Trees" by Jungle played in the background.
This year, Klum could be representing Christian Siriano on the red carpet. The fashion designer shared a behind-the-scenes look at a dress fitting on Saturday, April 26, where she wore a cleavage-baring, asymmetrical, leather mini dress. A hairdresser combed through her stick-straight strands as she and Siriano jammed out to music in the mirror.
The Project Runway alum also gave her followers a glance at her meal prep ahead of the Met Gala, sharing Instagram Stories of her dishes of choice: chicken noodle soup and pasta with two different types of sauce on the side.
Klum has attended the star-studded event several times over the years, although she was not seen on the 2024 red carpet.
Her first Met Gala was in 2003 with Valentino. She rocked a sparkly black gown with a thigh-high slit as she slicked her hair back in a thin black headband. She later represented J. Mendel in 2009, donned in a voluminous, black and purple strapless gown.
Klum is no stranger to showing some skin. Aside from her pre-Met swimsuit post, the model stripped down for a lingerie photoshoot with her daughter Leni in April.
The mother-daughter duo modeled sultry undergarments from Intimissimi's summer product line. Leni, 20, stunned in a simple black bra and underwear while her mom wore an ivory set with a matching silk robe.
The Klums faced backlash from fans in October 2024 when posing in similar garments for the clothing brand's fall-winter campaign.
In a video advertisement, Heidi playfully twisted her daughter's underwear as they sat on the couch. They then skipped around what appeared to be a hotel room as they took pictures of each other.
"What normal mom would pose together with her daughter in lingerie?" one said, while another quipped, "Weird as h--- to do this with your mom."
Heidi turned off the comments section of her latest photos to avoid any controversy.