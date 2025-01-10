Heidi Klum's Nude Photos: 10 Times the 'America's Got Talent' Judge Bared It All
Heidi Klum Went Topless
To celebrate their anniversary, Heidi Klum posed topless with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, while lounging on a beach.
"I could not ask for a better one ❤️ Ich Liebe Dich Tom," she captioned the sweet moment.
Heidi Klum Ditched Her Bikini Top
Klum ran free without her bikini top during her beachy vacation in St. Barts in August 2024. She covered her bare chest with her hands when she looked back and smiled at her husband, who took the fun clip.
She Showed Her Funny Side
During Klum and Kaulitz's 2019 honeymoon, the America's Got Talent judge captured a cheeky topless photograph of her large, b----shaped inflatable, which covered her assets.
She wrote in the caption, "Topless posing for my husband 😍."
Heidi Klum Extended Their Beach Stay
"It sure feels like Summer🥰 Soaking it all up ☀️💦🏝️👙🐢❤️," Klum captioned a carousel that featured a photo of herself enjoying the sunshine without any clothes on.
She Had Another Fun Getaway
Both Klum and her followers had a nice morning in January 2024 when she uploaded a short clip of herself holding a cup of coffee as she walked by the pool while only wearing a tiny bikini bottom.
Heidi Klum Did Not Want a Tan Line!
On December 27, 2023, Klum showcased her abs as she posed topless in St. Barts.
Heidi Klum Showed Off Her Alluring Back
Klum teased her followers with a makeup-free photo as she sunbathed topless on a balcony near the French Riviera.
"Cap d’Antibes 🇫🇷🥰❤️🌞🌹," she captioned the Instagram snapshot.
Heidi Klum Is Fit and Hot in Her 50s
In April 2023, the now-51-year-old model transformed into a bunny and left little to the imagination when she covered her bare chest with her arms.
She Made Halloween Extra Steamy
As she prepared for Halloween in 2022, Klum stripped down to a skimpy thong in a seductive Instagram update. She pulled down her tiny bikini bottom to reveal her tan line while only allowing the sunlight and her arm to cover her chest area.
Heidi Klum's Hot Girl Summer
Klum was all smiles in a sizzling July 2022 photo.