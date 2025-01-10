or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Heidi Klum
OK LogoPHOTOS

Heidi Klum's Nude Photos: 10 Times the 'America's Got Talent' Judge Bared It All

heidi klums nude photos gallery
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum has filled her Instagram page with naked snaps, sending fans into a frenzy.

By:

Jan. 10 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Heidi Klum Went Topless

heidi klums nude photos gallery
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz got engaged in December 2018.

To celebrate their anniversary, Heidi Klum posed topless with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, while lounging on a beach.

"I could not ask for a better one ❤️ Ich Liebe Dich Tom," she captioned the sweet moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum Ditched Her Bikini Top

heidi klums nude photos gallery
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz wed in February 2019.

Klum ran free without her bikini top during her beachy vacation in St. Barts in August 2024. She covered her bare chest with her hands when she looked back and smiled at her husband, who took the fun clip.

Article continues below advertisement

She Showed Her Funny Side

heidi klums nude photos gallery
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

The pair don't have any children together.

During Klum and Kaulitz's 2019 honeymoon, the America's Got Talent judge captured a cheeky topless photograph of her large, b----shaped inflatable, which covered her assets.

She wrote in the caption, "Topless posing for my husband 😍."

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum Extended Their Beach Stay

heidi klums nude photos gallery
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum was the first German to become a Victoria's Secret Angel.

"It sure feels like Summer🥰 Soaking it all up ☀️💦🏝️👙🐢❤️," Klum captioned a carousel that featured a photo of herself enjoying the sunshine without any clothes on.

Article continues below advertisement

She Had Another Fun Getaway

heidi klums nude photos gallery
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum cameoed in several films, including 'Devil Wears Prada' and 'Ocean's 8.'

Both Klum and her followers had a nice morning in January 2024 when she uploaded a short clip of herself holding a cup of coffee as she walked by the pool while only wearing a tiny bikini bottom.

MORE ON:
Heidi Klum

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum Did Not Want a Tan Line!

heidi klums nude photos gallery
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum was married to Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002.

On December 27, 2023, Klum showcased her abs as she posed topless in St. Barts.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum Showed Off Her Alluring Back

heidi klums nude photos gallery
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum has four kids.

Klum teased her followers with a makeup-free photo as she sunbathed topless on a balcony near the French Riviera.

"Cap d’Antibes 🇫🇷🥰❤️🌞🌹," she captioned the Instagram snapshot.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum Is Fit and Hot in Her 50s

heidi klums nude photos gallery
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum was married to Seal from 2005 to 2014.

In April 2023, the now-51-year-old model transformed into a bunny and left little to the imagination when she covered her bare chest with her arms.

Article continues below advertisement

She Made Halloween Extra Steamy

heidi klums nude photos gallery
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum is known for her extra special Halloween costumes.

As she prepared for Halloween in 2022, Klum stripped down to a skimpy thong in a seductive Instagram update. She pulled down her tiny bikini bottom to reveal her tan line while only allowing the sunlight and her arm to cover her chest area.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum's Hot Girl Summer

heidi klums nude photos gallery
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum won an Emmy in 2013 for her work on 'Project Runway.'

Klum was all smiles in a sizzling July 2022 photo.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.