Leni Klum Defends Posing for Racy Photos With Mom Heidi: 'You Can't Focus Too Much on the Negative'
Leni Klum is pushing back against any negative comments regarding her previous sultry photoshoot alongside her mother, Heidi.
“I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn’t like it,” she told Glamour Germany regarding comments about the photoshoot. “You simply have no control over it and you can’t focus too much on the negative.”
While she admitted to spending a lot of time on social media, which means she is privy to the naysayers, Leni said there were “so many more positive reactions" to the viral photos. She also noted a lot of the comments were in German, so she didn’t “really understand them,” which she said “helps too.”
Among the photos the mother-daughter duo posed for together was a Christmas-themed shot, featuring red lingerie and gifts, a shot of them embracing while wearing black lingerie and a picture of them holding hands in purple and white lacy attire.
In addition to the provocative snaps, they filmed a video clip where they used an old camera to tape each other showing off their bodies in the lingerie. They also felt the fabric on each other’s top and bottom sets.
The caption read: “Lace that flatters, support that empowers – From generation to generation, #intimissimi celebrates every facet of femininity.”
Heidi and Leni both shared photos from the shoot to their personal social media accounts. While Heidi disabled people from chiming in, Leni left them on.
“This is really weird and inappropriate,” one user wrote. “…mother and daughter filming each other in lingerie?!!! What is this????”
Another person noted it was “strange” and questioned what kind of advertisement this was, while someone else agreed it was strange to “do this with your mum.”
Still, some people went even further, with one person saying they looked “like a lesbian couple (no hate).”
There was also criticism of the video clip, with one person writing, “why is her mother fiddling with her panties as if the mother wanted to seduce her daughter? why would you do a commercial like that with your mother? that's killing me🥲.”