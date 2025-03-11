Leni Klum Defends Posing for Racy Photos With Mom Heidi: 'You Can't Focus Too Much on the Negative'

“I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn’t like it,” she told Glamour Germany regarding comments about the photoshoot. “You simply have no control over it and you can’t focus too much on the negative.”

While she admitted to spending a lot of time on social media, which means she is privy to the naysayers, Leni said there were “so many more positive reactions" to the viral photos. She also noted a lot of the comments were in German, so she didn’t “really understand them,” which she said “helps too.”