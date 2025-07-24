or
Heidi Klum Nearly Has a Nip Slip While Flaunting Ripped Abs in a Bikini: Photo

Photo of Heidi Klum
Source: MEGA/@heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum showcased her lean physique in a kiwi pool floatie.

July 24 2025, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

Heidi Klum can't seem to get away from the beach.

The supermodel, 52, exhibited her toned tummy in a cleavage-baring bikini on Wednesday, July 23.

image of Heidi Klum partnered with Erewhon on the Kluminator Smoothie.
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum partnered with Erewhon on the Kluminator Smoothie.

Klum almost exposed her nipples in the brown two-piece, which only covered half her b------. She allowed the thong to rest below her hips, putting her lean lower abs on full display. The Project Runway host paired her swimwear with circular sunglasses as she posed in a kiwi pool floatie by the ocean, inspired by her new Kluminator Smoothie at Erewhon.

"Have you tried my 🥝 smoothie @erewhon ?" she captioned the post.

Heidi Klum's Erewhon Smoothie Collaboration

image of Heidi Klum slurped her new drink in the pool.
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum slurped her new drink in the pool.

One day earlier, Klum debuted the drink with another bathing suit snap. She sipped on the green beverage from inside a pool, this time, donning a light blue bikini. She turned to the side as she wrapped her lips around the straw, exhibiting her toned obliques.

"Yummy 🥝🥝🥝🥝🥝 My #kluminator smoothie now @erewhon 😘," she captioned the social media share.

Klum visited an Erewhon store in Los Angeles to snap photos with her smoothie live. She stood in front of the store's colorful menu, which also includes Hailey Bieber's viral Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie.

"Hi neighbor, @haileybieber🥤💁🏼‍♀️," the model wrote, dressed in an asymmetrical, sequin white dress while holding her drink.

Heidi Klum

Celebs React to Heidi Klum's Smoothie

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Howie Mandel is a fan of Heidi Klum's smoothie.

Several celebrities have already tried the Kluminator, including her former America's Got Talent co-judge Howie Mandel, daughter Leni and musician Gottmik. One video showed Howie unboxing the smoothie, taking a sip and erupting into a runway walk inspired by the Victoria's Secret Angel.

"This is amazing!" the comedian exclaimed. "This is the best smoothie ever."

Heidi reposted the clip of her friend and quipped, "I love you @howiemandel and I love that you love my #Kluminator smoothie."

Fans gushed over the collaboration in the comments section of a recent post.

"So iconic mom!" Leni wrote, while Sofi Tukker's Sophie Hawley-Weld said, "Yesssssss!!!!! 🤤."

Where to Get Heidi Klum's Kluminator Smoothie

image of Heidi Klum bared her cleavage in a skimpy bikini.
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum bared her cleavage in a skimpy bikini.

As of July 21, the Kluminator is available at all 11 Erewhon locations in Los Angeles County. The "hydrating" drink is "bright, refreshing and kiwi-forward." It's made out of Whole Harmony Heart Chakra kiwi, matcha juice, MALK Organic Coconut Milk, Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water, organic matcha, pineapple, dates, chia and maple. According to the grocery store, the smoothie is inspired by Heidi's "heart-centered wellness philosophy."

A portion of the proceeds will also reportedly go toward Children's Hospital L.A. in the East Hollywood district of Los Angeles.

