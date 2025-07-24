Heidi Klum Nearly Has a Nip Slip While Flaunting Ripped Abs in a Bikini: Photo

One day earlier, Klum debuted the drink with another bathing suit snap. She sipped on the green beverage from inside a pool, this time, donning a light blue bikini. She turned to the side as she wrapped her lips around the straw, exhibiting her toned obliques.

"Yummy 🥝🥝🥝🥝🥝 My #kluminator smoothie now @erewhon 😘," she captioned the social media share.

Klum visited an Erewhon store in Los Angeles to snap photos with her smoothie live. She stood in front of the store's colorful menu, which also includes Hailey Bieber's viral Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie.

"Hi neighbor, @haileybieber🥤💁🏼‍♀️," the model wrote, dressed in an asymmetrical, sequin white dress while holding her drink.