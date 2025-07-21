The bright-green beverage launched in all 11 Erewhon locations today throughout Los Angeles County. The company describes the "hydrating" summer drink as "bright, refreshing and kiwi-forward." It's made out of Whole Harmony Heart Chakra kiwi, matcha juice, MALK Organic Coconut Milk, Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water, organic matcha, pineapple, dates, chia and maple. According to Erewhon, the smoothie is inspired by the model's "heart-centered wellness philosophy."

Klum visited one of the stores to snap photos in front of its colorful menu. Her smoothie is slotted next to Hailey Bieber's viral Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, made with almond milk, organic strawberries, bananas, avocado, dates, maple syrup, collagen peptides and more.

"Hi neighbor, @haileybieber🥤💁🏼‍♀️ Now blending at Erewhon. Side by side on the @erewhon smoothie menu," Klum captioned another Instagram post, donned in an asymmetrical white dress with cutouts at the hips.