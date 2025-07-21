or
Heidi Klum Stuns in Busty Blue Bikini as She Slurps Smoothie in Pool: Photo

Photo of Heidi Klum
Source: MEGA;@heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum bared her toned bikini body while drinking her new smoothie collaboration with Erewhon.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 5:36 p.m. ET

Heidi Klum gave fans a sultry taste of summer.

The supermodel, 52, bared her cleavage in a light blue bikini while sipping on her new Erewhon smoothie on Monday, July 21.

image of Heidi Klum sipped on her new smoothie in the pool.
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum sipped on her new smoothie in the pool.

Klum flaunted her toned physique in a scandalous two-piece as she stood in a pool floatie. The Project Runway host turned to the side and drank her new Kluminator Smoothie from viral supermarket Erewhon in Los Angeles, Calif. She was pictured inside a swimming pool, wearing mirrored green sunglasses.

"Yummy 🥝🥝🥝🥝🥝 My #kluminator smoothie now @erewhon 😘," Klum captioned the Instagram post.

Heidi Klum's Kluminator Erewhon Smoothie

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum collaborated with Erewhon on a smoothie.

The bright-green beverage launched in all 11 Erewhon locations today throughout Los Angeles County. The company describes the "hydrating" summer drink as "bright, refreshing and kiwi-forward." It's made out of Whole Harmony Heart Chakra kiwi, matcha juice, MALK Organic Coconut Milk, Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water, organic matcha, pineapple, dates, chia and maple. According to Erewhon, the smoothie is inspired by the model's "heart-centered wellness philosophy."

Klum visited one of the stores to snap photos in front of its colorful menu. Her smoothie is slotted next to Hailey Bieber's viral Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, made with almond milk, organic strawberries, bananas, avocado, dates, maple syrup, collagen peptides and more.

"Hi neighbor, @haileybieber🥤💁🏼‍♀️ Now blending at Erewhon. Side by side on the @erewhon smoothie menu," Klum captioned another Instagram post, donned in an asymmetrical white dress with cutouts at the hips.

Heidi Klum's Tropical Getaway With Her Husband

image of Heidi Klum published a series of risqué bikini snaps on her trip.
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum published a series of risqué bikini snaps on her trip.

Klum seems to have returned from a busy vacation with husband Tom Kaulitz. In July, the star shared a series of provocative photos and videos, whether lounging on the sand, taking a dip in the ocean or kissing her man. In one video, she walked through the water topless, covering her b------ with her hands. Her backside was exposed in a tiny red thong as she strutted toward the sand.

"Honeymoon 🥰," she captioned the clip, with a German song by Münchener Freiheit playing in the background.

image of Heidi Klum turned up the heat on vacation with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum turned up the heat on vacation with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

On July 20, she once again ditched her top while entering the ocean. The camera zoomed in on her exterior, dressed in the same swimsuit bottoms, as she ran her hands through her wet hair.

"Let’s dip 🌴💦😎❤️🐠," she wrote on the video.

Klum typically turns her comments off, but left them on for her recent social media share.

"Now I know why she turns her comments off. Heidi living her best life & y'all can't handle it. You can unfollow you know. #ThankYouHeidi," one fan quipped.

