Heidi Klum Dries Off With a Towel Emblazoned With Husband Tom Kaulitz's Face During Tropical Getaway: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum is turning heads and making waves — literally — during her sun-soaked vacation in St. Barths with husband Tom Kaulitz. The 52-year-old supermodel and television host was spotted soaking up the sun with a towel emblazoned with her husband's face.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum enjoyed a tropical vacation in St. Barths with husband Tom Kaulitz.

Article continues below advertisement

Photographs gathered by OK! on Friday, December 26, reveal Klum flaunting her toned figure in brown thong bikini bottoms as she and Kaulitz, 36, dipped into the crystal-clear waters. In the photos, the model, who sported a patterned bikini, was seen drying off with the towel.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The supermodel dried off after swimming in the ocean.

Article continues below advertisement

Klum and Kaulitz took off on this tropical escape after celebrating Christmas in New York City, where Klum celebrated the festive season with her family. She documented their holiday outing on social media, sharing snapshots of the couple under the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, proving that romance is alive and well for the pair. A quick video of them ice skating in festive pajamas added to the warm festive vibes, showing just how much fun they have together.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum appeared relaxed and confident during the romantic getaway.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The couple has been married since February 2019, and their companionship continues to inspire many. Klum, a former judge on America’s Got Talent, has never been one to shy away from embracing her body, regardless of the norms surrounding age. Earlier this year, during an interview with People, she spoke openly about continuing to “run around s---” at 52. “For me to be older, it doesn’t matter,” she reflected, challenging the stigma often associated with aging. “I don’t have this age-shaming or body-shaming thing. I feel like everyone should do what they want to do.”

Article continues below advertisement

In an industry that often prioritizes youthfulness, Klum’s bold stance is refreshing. “The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf,” she asserted. “You’re not off the shelf. We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see. Don’t hide in your 50s. Beauty is ever-changing, and I’m here for the change. If it’s always the same, life is boring."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'AGT' judge has openly spoken about embracing body confidence at any age.

Article continues below advertisement

Klum indicated that her comfort with nudity stems from her extensive modeling career, which spans over two decades. “I’ve been photographed nude or in lingerie since 1992,” she said, emphasizing that her body confidence is a reflection of years in front of the camera. “So for me, it’s nothing new. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing,” she remarked, bringing a modern twist to the conversation about self-image and body acceptance.