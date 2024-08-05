Heidi Klum Goes Topless at the Beach Alongside Husband Tom Kaulitz While Celebrating Their 5-Year Wedding Anniversary: Photos
Heidi Klum dared to bare while celebrating her and husband Tom Kaulitz's love!
On Saturday, August 3, the model shared an Instagram video that showed her sunbathing topless with her hubby while they laid on the beach.
"Celebrating our love today and every day ❤️❤️❤️😛🥰❤️😛😛😛😛🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰 Happy anniversary ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰," she captioned the upload.
The mom-of-four, 51, also shared two photos of the pair cuddled up on the sand, with Klum wearing nothing but black bikini bottoms and the musician, 34, rocking lime green swim trunks.
"I could not ask for a better one ❤️ Ich Liebe Dich Tom," the German native wrote alongside the cuddly shots.
In addition, the blonde bombshell shared a snap of herself and her man smooching while holding up a heart-shaped pool float.
The America's Got Talent host has never shied away from flaunting her impressive physique, admitting in a Vogue interview that she considers herself a nudist.
"I grew up very free... not hiding or feeling insecure about myself or my body. As much as I love wearing beautiful lingerie and clothes, I also love not wearing too much," she explained. "It's a free feeling that I've had since being a small child growing up in Germany. I had parents that never hid from me when they changed clothing or when I walked into the room. When we would go to the beach, my mom would sunbathe topless."
In another interview, the star acknowledged that her preferences don't always sit well with her four children
"I’m super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over.’ And I’m like, ‘Have I ever been naked in the backyard when a friend was coming over?’ As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on," she explained of her kids, whom she welcomed during past romances.
However, "if no one is there, sun's out, bums out. I just don't like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits," she added. "I don't want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It's very strategic."
Klum also loves when her man goes in the buff.
"Tom definitely looks the best naked!. No, he looks good in everything. He does. I think he's super handsome, and right now he's like, ‘Oh, I'm a little bit pudgy.’ I actually love when he's a little bit pudgy, to be honest with you," she spilled. "I'm 50. I don't want him to be 34 and uber-shredded. I don't want someone who worries about their muscles all day long. To me it's manly when there is some… extra."