Klum also explained how they originally crossed paths.

“I didn’t [know them] then. I didn’t. I was living in America, and you know, they were really, really famous in Germany,” the America's Got Talent judge said. “Actually, his brother a few years ago participated on my show, because we always have different kind of stars on the show and then do something with my models again for Germany’s Next Top Model.”

She added: “Bill [Kaulitz], his twin brother, did a stage dive, and all my models had to pretend to be rock stars and then do the stage dive into the crowd. So, I had met him many, many years ago, but I didn’t know he had a twin brother that I was going to be married to one day.”

Since then, it seems like the two are happier than ever!