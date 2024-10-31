or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Heidi Klum
OK LogoPHOTOS

20 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes: From Heidi Klum's Creepy Crawler to Mariah Carey's Rocker Look and More

best halloween costumes
Source: MEGA

Before this year's Halloween, take a look at some of the best celebrity costumes over the years!

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko

becca tilley and hayley kiyoko
Source: @beccatilley/Instagram

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko dressed up as Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked for Halloween 2023.

"Flirt with boys … lol Happy Halloween," captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett

jaymes vaughan and jonathan bennett
Source: MEGA

Lovely couple Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett attended Boo2Bullying 4th annual BOO BALL Halloween Fundraising Gala Fundraising Gala while dressed up as Elphaba and Flyero.

The pair wed on March 19, 2022, at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico.

"When you're part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet," Vaughan told People after the ceremony. "The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family."

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

megan fox machine gun kelly
Source: MEGA

In 2023, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly showed up to a party in their Kill Bill costumes.

The Jennifer's Body actress, however, attracted criticism for breaking SAG-AFTRA’s Halloween guidelines, which urged celebrities not to dress up as characters from TV shows and movies.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum

heidi klum
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum took her Halloween costume to the next level during her 21st Annual Halloween Party. After consistently making headlines for her jaw-dropping attires, she arrived at her event's venue dressed as a giant worm.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum (Again!)

heidi klum
Source: MEGA

The 51-year-old America's Got Talent judge made headlines again when she attended her 2023 Halloween party in her peacock costume. She was accompanied by 10 backup dancers, who served as her plume.

"I wanted to make an art performance out of it," she said of her choice to become a peacock.

Article continues below advertisement

Carmen Electra

carmen electra
Source: MEGA

Carmen Electra graced the Bootsy Bellows' Halloween Party in West Hollywood in her black and red ensemble.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexina Graham

alexina graham
Source: MEGA

Model Alexina Graham joined the trend, appearing at Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party as Johnny Depp's Mad Hatter character from Alice in Wonderland.

Article continues below advertisement

Larsen Thompson

larsen thompson
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Heidi Klum

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Channeling her inner Carrie Bradshaw, Larsen Thompson became a showstopper with her S-- and the City-inspired look.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey

mariah carey
Source: MEGA

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey forgot her pop image for a moment to transform into a 1980s metal rocker together with her then-boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz

zoe kravitz and channing tatum
Source: MEGA

Lovebirds Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum dressed as Rosemary's Baby characters for a 2023 party.

Article continues below advertisement

Julia Fox

julia fox
Source: MEGA

Julia Fox maintained her signature sultry style even when she opted to dress as a creature at Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Carmella Rose

carmella rose
Source: MEGA

Carmella Rose became Frankenstein's bride, sporting a white corset and matching underwear while rocking her green-colored skin.

Article continues below advertisement

Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key

keegan michael key and elle key
Source: MEGA

Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key looked like a sweet French couple at a 2023 Halloween party.

Article continues below advertisement

Becky G

becky g
Source: MEGA

Becky G stole the spotlight with her flawless transformation into Emily the Corpse Bride.

Article continues below advertisement

Christian Siriano

christian siriano
Source: MEGA

Designer Christian Siriano opted for a Victorian costume at a Halloween event.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.