20 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes: From Heidi Klum's Creepy Crawler to Mariah Carey's Rocker Look and More
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko dressed up as Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked for Halloween 2023.
"Flirt with boys … lol Happy Halloween," captioned the post.
Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett
Lovely couple Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett attended Boo2Bullying 4th annual BOO BALL Halloween Fundraising Gala Fundraising Gala while dressed up as Elphaba and Flyero.
The pair wed on March 19, 2022, at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico.
"When you're part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet," Vaughan told People after the ceremony. "The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family."
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
In 2023, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly showed up to a party in their Kill Bill costumes.
The Jennifer's Body actress, however, attracted criticism for breaking SAG-AFTRA’s Halloween guidelines, which urged celebrities not to dress up as characters from TV shows and movies.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum took her Halloween costume to the next level during her 21st Annual Halloween Party. After consistently making headlines for her jaw-dropping attires, she arrived at her event's venue dressed as a giant worm.
Heidi Klum (Again!)
The 51-year-old America's Got Talent judge made headlines again when she attended her 2023 Halloween party in her peacock costume. She was accompanied by 10 backup dancers, who served as her plume.
"I wanted to make an art performance out of it," she said of her choice to become a peacock.
Carmen Electra
Carmen Electra graced the Bootsy Bellows' Halloween Party in West Hollywood in her black and red ensemble.
Alexina Graham
Model Alexina Graham joined the trend, appearing at Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party as Johnny Depp's Mad Hatter character from Alice in Wonderland.
Larsen Thompson
Channeling her inner Carrie Bradshaw, Larsen Thompson became a showstopper with her S-- and the City-inspired look.
Mariah Carey
Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey forgot her pop image for a moment to transform into a 1980s metal rocker together with her then-boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz
Lovebirds Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum dressed as Rosemary's Baby characters for a 2023 party.
Julia Fox
Julia Fox maintained her signature sultry style even when she opted to dress as a creature at Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party in New York City.
Carmella Rose
Carmella Rose became Frankenstein's bride, sporting a white corset and matching underwear while rocking her green-colored skin.
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key looked like a sweet French couple at a 2023 Halloween party.
Becky G
Becky G stole the spotlight with her flawless transformation into Emily the Corpse Bride.
Christian Siriano
Designer Christian Siriano opted for a Victorian costume at a Halloween event.