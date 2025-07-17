Heidi Klum, 52, Pops Out of Skimpy Brown Top and Thong on the Beach: Watch

Klum and Kaulitz have received consistent hate over their 16-year age gap, which the former America's Got Talent judge has rebutted.

"I think it's often just spitefulness," she said last year when asked about why people pick on her relationship. "Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life. I have a great job, I get to travel the world, I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man. Maybe people don't begrudge me that. Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say – except age shaming. People continue to criticise [in that respect]."

In January 2024, the mother-of-four gave a strong message to her detractors during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy."

"Two middle fingers up on my end," she expressed. "I just always think, 'Why do people care?' I never talk about anyone. Live and let live. What is it to you who I’m with?"

Klum speculated that people are just jealous her husband is "very hot."

"He didn’t pick you!" she exclaimed. "Get over it…I picked him, he picked me."