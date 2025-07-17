Heidi Klum, 52, Pops Out of Skimpy Brown Top and Thong on the Beach: Watch
It's project swimsuit for Heidi Klum.
The fashion mogul, 52, continued her recent streak of bikini content with a sultry video on Tuesday, July 15.
Klum rocked a chocolate brown bikini top and tiny thong tied at her hips. She arched her back and flaunted her cleavage on the sand, with a scenic ocean visible in the background. The Project Runway host accessorized her outfit with round, mirrored sunglasses.
"Every day 👙☀️ 🌴and ❤️🥰," she wrote on the selfie-style video.
One day earlier, Klum strutted on the beach boardwalk in a large blue floral scarf, which she ripped off to reveal a fiery red bikini. Her flamboyant attire was paired with blue sunglasses and a zebra-print fedora.
Heidi Klum Packs on the PDA With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 35, joined her on the tropical vacation. In one video, Klum debuted shaggy bangs as she nearly exposed her b------ in a two-piece, while her man wrapped an arm around her waist. A few hours later, they shared a smooch on the sand.
The couple ended their night with a dinner and dance party. The model's hair remained damp from the ocean, but she tied a towel around her waist to keep her bottom half dry. Kaulitz covered up in a black-and-white printed polo and baseball cap. The duo clapped and swayed their hips from their seats as they waited for their meal.
"🥳❤️ Sunday fun-day," she wrote on the Instagram Reel.
Heidi Klum Is 16 Years Senior to Her Husband
Klum and Kaulitz have received consistent hate over their 16-year age gap, which the former America's Got Talent judge has rebutted.
"I think it's often just spitefulness," she said last year when asked about why people pick on her relationship. "Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life. I have a great job, I get to travel the world, I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man. Maybe people don't begrudge me that. Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say – except age shaming. People continue to criticise [in that respect]."
In January 2024, the mother-of-four gave a strong message to her detractors during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy."
"Two middle fingers up on my end," she expressed. "I just always think, 'Why do people care?' I never talk about anyone. Live and let live. What is it to you who I’m with?"
Klum speculated that people are just jealous her husband is "very hot."
"He didn’t pick you!" she exclaimed. "Get over it…I picked him, he picked me."