Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Reveal Their Best Advice For Budding Designers Desperate To 'Make The Cut' In The Fashion Industry

Making the Cut is celebrating its third season set to air on Prime Video on Friday, August 19, and the show's fashion famous hosts couldn't be happier.

The series follows 12 designers who go head-to-head in a number of challenges as they compete for the chance to create a co-branded collection with Amazon Fashion and a $1 million prize.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn sat down exclusively with OK! to share their excitement for the upcoming season and their best advice for young designers hoping to one day "make the cut" in the industry — and maybe even on their show.