Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Reveal Their Best Advice For Budding Designers Desperate To 'Make The Cut' In The Fashion Industry
Making the Cut is celebrating its third season set to air on Prime Video on Friday, August 19, and the show's fashion famous hosts couldn't be happier.
The series follows 12 designers who go head-to-head in a number of challenges as they compete for the chance to create a co-branded collection with Amazon Fashion and a $1 million prize.
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn sat down exclusively with OK! to share their excitement for the upcoming season and their best advice for young designers hoping to one day "make the cut" in the industry — and maybe even on their show.
"Heidi and I are both especially thrilled for the designers in season 3, because they've been under cover of darkness for about nine months and now they can come out into the light," Gunn explains, referring to the contestants needing to keep quiet about their experiences on the series while season 3 was in production.
"Yes. Or just in the light, period," Klum chimes in. "They've been on this planet living and designing for a long time and we've never even known anything about them."
Klum continues, "We feel proud and honored that we, you know, get to help these designers hopefully succeed, and make more money and a lot of people around the world get to wear their clothes."
However, it's not just passion and unique ideas that propel a future designer into stardom. The 49-year-old fashion mogul, who was famously the first German model to be featured as a Victoria's Secret Angel, emphasizes the significance of taking the time to hone the basic skills of the industry.
"I think what is important [is] you need to actually know your craft," the former Project Runway judge tells OK!, noting they have had contestants come onto the show with very little practical designing skills. "It's just hard ... When someone can't sew at all, it's just tricky."
Klum adds that even though Making the Cut isn't purely focused on sewing abilities, it's extremely important that contestants know how to "put something together properly" or at minimum, be able to properly describe exactly how to construct the piece to a seamstress.
"It's like an architect that doesn't know how to build a building. You need to know," Gunn agrees. "And you need to have a point of view. You need to know who you are as a designer and have something palpable and interesting to say."
Catch the first episode of Making the Cut season 3 on Friday, August 3, only on Prime Video.