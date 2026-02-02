Heidi Klum Gets Trolled for Wearing Nearly-Naked Latex Dress to 2026 Grammys: 'Anything for Attention'
Feb. 1 2026, Published 7:21 p.m. ET
Heidi Klum dropped jaws when she hit the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1.
The model wore a nude latex dress that looked as if it was painted on her figure, with the seams featuring belt fasteners. The hemline of the knee-length piece looked as if it was purposely ripped.
She accessorized with matching heels and minimal jewelry.
Heidi Klum's Unusual Dress Gets Criticized
The mom-of-four, 52, was trolled on social media for her unusual attire, with one person commenting, "I'm sorry. But why? This just is ridiculous. 🫤."
"Not a good look," said a second critic, with a third writing, "Anything for attention. 🤦🏼♀️."
"Is that a bunch of Kraft singles cheese slices?" a fourth quipped, while several people wondered how she would sit down inside the ceremony.
The Model Is Releasing a New Song
The star walked the carpet solo, though it's unclear if her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, was standing by.
The night before the awards show, Klum stunned at the Pre-Grammys bash in a red gown that featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She topped the look with a matching furry shawl.
After the event, she posted a few photos from the night, including one with Yungblud and Diplo, who collaborated on her upcoming tune, "Red Eye," which debuts on Friday, February 13.
The blonde bombshell teased the song last month by sharing a clip from what appeared to be the music video, where she walked along train tracks in nothing but a big fur coat, tiny bikini bottoms and knee-high boots.
Klum recorded the track for the new season of Germany's Next Top Model.
This isn't Klum's first song, as she previously worked on "Chai Tea" with DJ Wedding Cake and Snoop Dogg.
"The time from when I called [Snoop] and actually driving to Inglewood, I was not at home twiddling my thumbs. I’m not gonna drive to Snoop Dogg and not have anything, I’m gonna work on something," she revealed in 2022 interview. "So I worked with DJ Wedding Cake, I worked on getting this track together and already I was thinking what can I sing over this, and I’ve always loved Rod [Stewart] and I think his lyrics and his melodies are so beautiful, but let’s make this now."
"That’s how I came about that I’m singing [Rod’s] ‘Baby Jane’ over it, and so when I went to Snoop’s and I played this to him, he’s like, ‘Oh, dance. You guys love dance tracks in Germany’" she continued. "And he went into the vocal booth right there and started rapping over it. … Three days later, we worked on it and it was done."