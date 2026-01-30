Heidi Klum Goes Topless as She Teases Racy New Song With Diplo: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum is reminding everyone she still knows how to steal the spotlight! The 51-year-old supermodel had fans buzzing after she shared a bold clip promoting “Red Eye,” her upcoming collaboration with Diplo, created for Season 21 of Germany’s Next Topmodel.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum teased a new song with Diplo.

Article continues below advertisement

In the sultry video, the America’s Got Talent judge confidently walked along railroad tracks at sunset while wearing a dramatic floor-length faux-fur coat. She left it open to reveal she was topless underneath, pairing the look with barely-there bottoms and knee-high boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The scene blended high fashion with a gritty edge, as Klum owned every second of the moment. With the golden sky behind her and the rugged landscape stretching out, she locked eyes with the camera, serving full supermodel confidence. Her long blonde hair fell effortlessly around her shoulders as she moved with ease and attitude. “Red Eye - My new song with @diplo for the 21st season of Germany’s Next Topmodel. Available to stream on February 13th. 🥳,” Klum wrote in her caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram 'Red Eye' is tied to 'Germany’s Next Topmodel.'

Article continues below advertisement

Fans immediately filled the comments section with praise and excitement. “Hot d--- still got it😎🫡,” one fan wrote. Another joked, “😋 oh shoot I spilled my coffee Heidi Klum 😂 😍🥰.” “Ur the best Supermodel, ur Majesty Heidi Klum...!” a third chimed in. “She really is a gift from heaven!!! Beautiful inside and out !!” another gushed. A fifth added, “You still look 25 in my books, Heidi Klum.” “Smokin 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one user commented.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @henrygunthersamuel/Instagram;@leniklum/Instagram Heidi Klum is also starring in a new documentary with her kids.

Article continues below advertisement

“Red Eye” marks Klum’s fourth song, following 2006’s holiday track “Wonderland,” her 2022 collaboration with Snoop Dogg, “Chai Tea with Heidi,” and 2024’s “Sunglasses at Night” with DJ Tiësto. Both “Chai Tea with Heidi” and “Sunglasses at Night” also served as theme songs for Germany’s Next Topmodel, further tying her music to the long-running series.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The release comes shortly after Klum revealed she’s opening up more than ever in her upcoming documentary, On & Off the Catwalk by Heidi Klum. The project follows Klum alongside two of her four children, Leni, 21, and Henry, 20, as they step into major moments in their own modeling careers.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve been approached to do a reality show for quite some time, and I’ve never really wanted to open the doors to our house,” Klum said, per Woman’s Day. “But I’m doing it because I wanted people to see behind the scenes of what it’s like to be a model.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA Heidi Klum tends to go topless while on vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

The documentary, which is set to premiere on February 22, captures career milestones for both kids. Henry recently landed a breakthrough role as the face of YSL Beauty, while Leni has been modeling since she was just 16. “It’s amazing how they are finding their way in this industry,” Klum said, per Page Six. “Even though they watch me, they couldn’t be more different. They have their own head on their shoulders. They have their own opinions. Most of the time, it’s always the opposite of what I like.”

Article continues below advertisement

“They are like I am! They’re like little hams! We’re all, ‘OK, let us show you how this is done!’” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

“You have to [be confident] in order to do this kind of job. All eyes are always on you, so you have to be okay with that. And also like it,” she added. “I have fun when I do my work, and I feel like at the end of the day, it shows.”

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to maintaining her famous bikini body, Klum keeps things simple. “Keep food as real and as unprocessed as possible,” she said. “You are what you eat.” “I’d rather eat an apple or a banana as a snack instead of some pre-made bar where I don’t know what the heck is in it,” she added. “Support farmers, get wholesome good food and try to keep it as healthy as possible.”